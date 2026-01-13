



The United States Virtual Embassy in Iran has issued an urgent advisory on Monday local time, urging all American citizens to leave the country immediately.





This stark warning comes amid escalating protests across Iran that authorities fear could turn violent, leading to arrests, injuries, and widespread disruptions to daily life.





The advisory highlights the precarious security situation, with Iranian authorities imposing heightened measures including road closures and restrictions on public transport.





Protests have intensified nationwide, potentially erupting into violence as tensions rise. Increased security presence has resulted in ongoing internet blockages and limitations on mobile, landline, and national networks. These measures have severely hampered communication, leaving many isolated amid the unrest.





Travel disruptions compound the crisis, with several airlines limiting or cancelling flights to and from Iran. Many carriers have suspended services until at least Friday, 16 January, stranding travellers and complicating evacuation efforts. The advisory explicitly warns of these interruptions, advising against reliance on air travel.





US citizens face acute risks, particularly dual nationals holding US-Iranian passports. Iranian authorities do not recognise dual nationality, treating such individuals solely as Iranian citizens. Displaying a US passport or any American connections could prompt immediate detention, questioning, or arrest.





For those able to depart, the embassy recommends overland routes to Armenia or Turkey as viable alternatives. "Leave Iran now," the alert states emphatically, stressing the need for a departure plan independent of US government assistance. Citizens should anticipate prolonged internet outages and prepare alternative communication methods.





Individuals unable to flee are urged to seek secure locations within residences or safe buildings. Stockpiling essentials such as food, water, medications, and other necessities is critical. The advisory advises avoiding all demonstrations, maintaining a low profile, staying vigilant, and monitoring local media for real-time updates.





These developments follow reports of large-scale demonstrations in provinces like Azerbaijan and the central city of Arak. Crowds have been seen waving flags and chanting pro-government slogans, amid counter-protests fuelled by soaring inflation, economic hardship, and widespread anger over governance failures. Press TV has covered these events, underscoring the volatile atmosphere.





Human rights monitors paint a grim picture of the toll, with at least 544 deaths recorded and over 10,681 arrests leading to prison transfers, according to the Human Rights News Agency. This escalation reflects deep-seated public discontent, exacerbated by years of economic strain and political repression.





The US response aligns with broader geopolitical tensions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday that President Donald Trump keeps "all options on the table" regarding Iran, including potential military action like airstrikes. She emphasised diplomacy as the preferred initial approach, yet signalled readiness for escalation if needed.





This advisory underscores the deteriorating situation in Iran, where ordinary protests risk spiralling into broader chaos. For American nationals, the message is unequivocal: immediate departure is essential to avert personal peril amid a nation on edge. The coming days will likely see further volatility as economic woes and security crackdowns collide.





Based On ANI Report







