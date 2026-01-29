



Visakhapatnam is poised to host an unprecedented gathering of global naval might in 2026, as announced by Vice-Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).





Three landmark events—the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN-26, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs—will converge in the city, marking the largest such naval assemblies in India's history.





Speaking on the 77th Republic Day, Vice-Admiral Bhalla unfurled the national flag at the ENC naval base. He reviewed a grand ceremonial parade involving over 500 personnel drawn from ships, submarines, air squadrons, shore establishments, the Defence Security Corps, and the Sea Cadet Corps. The event underscored the Navy's disciplined ethos and operational prowess.





In his address, Bhalla highlighted the Indian Navy's role as a symbol of the nation's maritime strength and resilience. He emphasised its sustained high operational tempo, achieved through a robust schedule of bilateral and multilateral exercises. These engagements have fortified India's strategic posture in the Indo-Pacific region.





Looking back at 2025, ENC ships made port calls at 20 foreign destinations, including Suva in Fiji and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. These visits enhanced diplomatic ties and interoperability with partner navies. Combat readiness remained a priority, with major drills such as TROPEX, AMPHEX, Jal Prahar, and Trishul-25 sharpening tactical edges.





Coastal security operations also saw significant reinforcement. Exercises like Sea Vigil and Sagar Kavach, alongside Op Sentinel, Op Prasthan, and Sajag, bolstered vigilance against maritime threats. These initiatives reflect the Navy's commitment to safeguarding India's extensive coastline and exclusive economic zone.





The ENC fleet received a major boost in 2025 with the induction of six state-of-the-art warships. These platforms have markedly improved anti-submarine warfare and search-and-rescue capabilities. Upcoming commissions include the Nilgiri-class frigate Taragiri and the ASW shallow water craft Anjadip, further elevating operational versatility.





Amid intensifying global strategic competition, Vice-Admiral Bhalla stressed the imperative of maritime dominance. He called for heightened readiness in anticipation of Phase-II of Operation Sindhu, a critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission. This underscores the Navy's dual role in combat and constabulary duties.





The International Fleet Review in February 2026 promises to be a spectacle of naval power. Foreign warships from multiple nations will join Indian vessels, including two aircraft carriers. On 18 February, the President of India will review the fleet, symbolising national pride and international collaboration.





Exercise MILAN-26, a flagship multinational maritime exercise, will focus on enhancing interoperability among participating navies. Hosted under India's leadership, it will feature joint manoeuvres, simulations, and knowledge-sharing sessions. The event builds on MILAN's legacy of fostering maritime partnerships since 1995.





Complementing these will be the IONS Conclave of Chiefs, a high-level maritime symposium under India's chairmanship. Naval leaders from Indian Ocean rim nations will deliberate on pressing issues like regional security, non-traditional threats, and sustainable maritime order. An International City Parade will add a ceremonial flourish, celebrating global camaraderie.





This trifecta of events positions Visakhapatnam as a pivotal hub for Indo-Pacific maritime diplomacy. It aligns with India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), promoting stability and prosperity. The gatherings will also showcase indigenous naval innovations, from advanced frigates to ASW crafts.





For the ENC and the Indian Navy, 2026 represents a milestone in projecting comprehensive national power. Vice-Admiral Bhalla's Republic Day address served as both a review of achievements and a clarion call for future vigilance. As global navies converge on Vizag, India's maritime ambitions take centre stage.





