



Russia and India are preparing for joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal within the Indian Ocean next month. Russia's TASS news agency reported this development on 28 January 2026, citing the press service of the Russian Maritime Board. A frigate from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet will participate in these manoeuvres.





The vessel, identified as the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, will depart from the port of Muscat in Oman. It will then engage in the multinational Milan-2026 exercises, organised by the Indian Navy. Following the drills, the frigate will make an informal port call to Visakhapatnam from 18 to 25 February 2026.





Milan-2026 forms part of a larger international maritime event hosted by India in Visakhapatnam. This includes the International Fleet Review and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs, expected to draw over 50 nations. Russia has confirmed its involvement alongside countries like the United States, while Pakistan, China, and Turkey have not received invitations.





These exercises underscore the deepening defence ties between India and Russia, longstanding strategic partners. Joint naval drills like these enhance interoperability between their forces, focusing on tactical manoeuvres and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. The timing aligns with India's Eastern Naval Command's biennial Milan series, promoting regional stability.





The Bay of Bengal location highlights its strategic significance amid growing naval activities in the Indian Ocean. For Russia, deploying a Pacific Fleet asset signals its commitment to partnerships beyond Europe and the Pacific. India benefits from such collaborations to bolster its maritime domain awareness and blue-water capabilities.





Visakhapatnam, home to the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command, will serve as a key hub. The port visit offers opportunities for professional exchanges, goodwill interactions, and cultural diplomacy. It follows a pattern of reciprocal naval engagements that have strengthened bilateral trust over decades.





This development comes amid India's push for indigenous naval modernisation, including carriers and submarines. Russia remains a major supplier of military hardware, though joint drills emphasise operational synergy over equipment sales. Analysts view Milan-2026 as a platform for India to showcase its growing naval prowess.





The Russian Maritime Board's statement emphasises the frigate's role post-Muscat departure. Marshal Shaposhnikov, a veteran Udaloy-class ship modernised in recent years, brings anti-submarine and surface warfare expertise. Its participation will likely involve live-fire drills and anti-air exercises.





For the Indian Navy, Milan-2026 builds on previous editions with expanded scope. Over 50 countries' interest points to India's rising stature as a net security provider. The event coincides with Budget Session preparations in Parliament, where defence spending remains a priority.





Observers anticipate enhanced focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenarios, given the Bay of Bengal's vulnerability to cyclones. Such drills improve coordination for real-world contingencies. They also signal unity against non-traditional threats like piracy and illegal fishing.





Indo-Russian naval cooperation dates back decades, with exercises like INDRA complementing Milan. While INDRA 2025 occurred earlier, Milan-2026 integrates bilateral elements into a multilateral format. This evolution reflects maturing ties amid global realignments.





The port call to Visakhapatnam will feature crew delegations and public displays, fostering people-to-people links. Local defence enthusiasts in Andhra Pradesh often welcome such visits enthusiastically. It aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, blending foreign partnerships with self-reliance.





As February approaches, more details on participating Indian assets may emerge. Expect indigenous platforms like INS Vikrant or Kolkata-class destroyers alongside Russian and allied ships. Media coverage from Visakhapatnam will highlight the spectacle.





This joint venture reaffirms the resilience of India-Russia strategic convergence. Despite Western sanctions on Moscow, defence collaboration endures. For New Delhi, it hedges against uncertainties in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring operational readiness.





​The Milan-2026 drills with Russia's Marshal Shaposhnikov exemplify proactive maritime diplomacy. They position India centrally in regional security architecture while advancing shared interests with Moscow.





