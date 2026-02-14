



The clearance for acquiring 114 additional Rafale fighter jets marks a pivotal step for the Indian Air Force amid escalating regional tensions.





This decision by the Defence Acquisition Council aligns strategic imperatives with procurement action at a time when India's squadron strength languishes far below authorised levels. With the IAF sanctioned for 42 fighter squadrons, it currently operates just 29, a deficit exacerbated by the retirement of two MiG-21 squadrons last September.





This shortfall is not merely numerical; it undermines deterrence and operational readiness, particularly in a two-front scenario involving Pakistan and China—and, to a lesser extent, Bangladesh. Regional volatility, from border skirmishes to maritime provocations, demands urgent augmentation of air power. The Rafale order, valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, will be the IAF's most expensive fighter acquisition, encompassing 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat variants.





Of these, 18 aircraft will arrive in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 will be manufactured domestically, fostering indigenous capabilities. The package extends beyond airframes to include advanced weaponry, simulators, spares, pilot training, upgrades, and long-term maintenance support. Building on the 36 Rafales already inducted and 26 naval Rafale-M fighters in the pipeline, this expansion promises logistical synergies and enhanced fleet interoperability.





Rafale's proven multirole prowess—demonstrated in combat by France, Egypt, and others—offers India superior beyond-visual-range engagement, electronic warfare, and nuclear deterrence options. Its SPECTRA suite provides robust defence against missiles and radars, while integration with indigenous systems like Astra missiles bolsters self-reliance. In a neighbourhood bristling with J-20 stealth fighters and JF-17 blocks, Rafale bridges critical gaps until indigenous platforms like TEJAS MK-2 mature.





Yet history cautions against complacency. India's defence procurement has often been plagued by protracted negotiations, as seen in the decade-long MMRCA saga that birthed the original 36 Rafale deal only after dilutions. Procedural rigidities under the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP), coupled with inter-ministerial delays, have repeatedly eroded timelines. The P-8I approvals alongside this order signal momentum, but execution remains the litmus test.





Dassault Aviation faces a production backlog from French and international orders, including Egypt's recent batch. To circumvent this, India must negotiate firm delivery schedules, prioritising fly-away jets for rapid induction. Technology transfer clauses for the 96 locally built aircraft demand clarity, enabling HAL or private partners like Tata to ramp up assembly lines swiftly.





Domestic manufacturing infrastructure must precede full-scale production. Lessons from the existing Rafale line at HAL's Nashik facility underscore the need for parallel investments in supply chains for composites, avionics, and engines. Early simulator deployment and pilot training pipelines—leveraging the Golden Arrow squadron's expertise—will ensure seamless integration without creating 'hollow squadrons'.





Financial structuring is equally vital. Spread payments, performance-based incentives, and offsets mandating local content could mitigate fiscal strains. The deal's scale invites scrutiny, but strategic necessity trumps cost debates; a robust IAF deters adventurism along the LAC and LoC.





Synchronising with broader modernisation—such as AMCA development and Su-30MKI upgrades—amplifies impact. Naval Rafale-M induction will enhance carrier strike groups, projecting power in the Indian Ocean. Ultimately, success hinges on political will translating into disciplined execution, shielding India from further air power erosion.





Swift action now can restore squadron parity by the early 2030s, fortifying national security in an unforgiving geopolitical landscape.





IDN (Editorial)







