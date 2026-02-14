



India accelerates S-400 replenishment post-Rafale deal to counter two-front threats



India is intensifying its air defence posture by procuring hundreds of additional S-400 interceptor missiles from Russia, hot on the heels of approving a massive order for 114 Rafale fighter jets from France. This dual acquisition, valued at tens of thousands of crores, forms a cornerstone of New Delhi's ₹3.6 lakh crore defence procurement blueprint unveiled recently.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 288 S-400 surface-to-air missiles at an estimated ₹10,000 crore. This fast-track purchase includes 120 short-range and 168 long-range variants, aimed squarely at restocking inventories depleted during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





That operation saw the S-400 systems excel, forming an impenetrable shield that repelled Pakistani drones and jets, downing threats and paralysing adversary defences. Russian officials have now confirmed delivery of the fourth S-400 squadron by June 2026 and the fifth by November, completing the original 2018 deal for five regiments.





Reports indicate India is eyeing around 280 extra interceptor missiles, with discussions underway for domestic assembly and partial manufacturing to deepen Indo-Russian industrial ties. The Indian Air Force has also floated proposals for five more S-400 units alongside Pantsir short-range systems, forging a layered architecture against drones, aircraft, and ballistic threats.





Complementing this, the Rafale order—potentially worth $39 billion—envisages 20 jets in flyaway condition and the rest built in India with 50% indigenous content via Dassault Aviation and local partners. Building on the existing 36 Rafales and 26 naval Rafale-Ms, these 114 aircraft will sharpen the IAF's multi-role strike and deterrence edge.





Strategically, the S-400's prowess lies in its 400 km engagement range, 600 km detection horizon, and ability to neutralise stealth aircraft, hypersonic missiles, and swarms—addressing squadron shortages that overburden fighters. Rafales, with superior electronic warfare and Himalayan terrain exploitation, enable deep strikes, but the S-400 eases their defensive load, creating synergistic air dominance.





This tandem bolsters India against two-front perils from China and Pakistan, where Beijing's J-20 stealth fighters and Islamabad's evolving drone tactics demand robust countermeasures. The S-400's track record in Sindoor underscores its immediacy, outweighing Western alternatives hampered by strings or delays.





New Delhi navigates US sanctions risks under CAATSA—despite past waivers—prioritising urgent capabilities over diplomatic friction, while pursuing Atmanirbhar Bharat through local production. The broader plan encompasses tanks, combat vehicles, and P-8I drones, spanning land, air, and sea for holistic modernisation.





These moves signal resolute intent amid escalating regional tensions, fortifying India's strategic autonomy and credible deterrence. As deliveries ramp up through 2026, the arsenal's integration promises a quantum leap in operational readiness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







