



Avantel, a leading Indian firm specialising in advanced communication products, has secured a substantial ₹122.58 crore order from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





This contract involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of full motion antennas capable of operating in S/X-band frequencies, with readiness for Ka-band operations.





Such antennas are critical for satellite communication and ground segment infrastructure, enabling high-precision tracking and data transmission essential for modern space missions.





The order aligns with NSIL's broader mandate to commercialise space products and services, encompassing launch services, satellite operations, and the transfer of space technologies to industry partners.





NSIL, established to handle ISRO's commercial activities, has previously collaborated with Avantel, underscoring the company's growing reliability in delivering specialised hardware for India's space program.





The project timeline stipulates completion by August 2027, allowing Avantel sufficient lead time to manufacture, deploy, and integrate the systems into NSIL's operational framework.





Siddhartha Abburi, Director at Avantel, highlighted the significance of this deal, stating that it continues their ongoing partnership with NSIL and reinforces their contribution to communication solutions for satellite and ground segment operations across India.





Avantel's core expertise lies in designing, developing, and maintaining a range of products, including communication systems, radar technologies, and network management software.





The firm primarily serves the aerospace and defence sectors, where demands for robust, high-performance equipment are paramount amid India's push for self-reliance in strategic technologies.





This order arrives at a pivotal moment for India's space ecosystem, as NSIL ramps up efforts to support an expanding constellation of satellites, including those for communication, earth observation, and navigation.





Full motion antennas like these are indispensable for ground stations, providing the agility to track satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), geostationary orbit (GEO), or even emerging very low Earth orbit (VLEO) configurations.





The S/X-band compatibility ensures versatility for telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) functions, while Ka-band readiness positions the systems for future high-throughput satellite (HTS) networks.





India's satellite communication market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by initiatives like the GSAT series and private sector entrants such as OneWeb and Starlink competitors.





NSIL's procurement strategy emphasises indigenous manufacturing, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision to reduce import dependence in critical space infrastructure.





Avantel's selection reflects its proven track record; past orders from NSIL demonstrate the firm's ability to meet stringent ISRO standards for reliability, performance, and integration.





Financially, the ₹122.58 crore valuation underscores the scale of investment in ground segment upgrades, potentially boosting Avantel's order book and revenue streams through 2027.





For the defence and aerospace sectors, such developments signal deeper integration between commercial space activities and military applications, including secure comms for naval and air assets.





Antennas with multi-band capabilities enhance India's space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) posture, vital in a geopolitically dynamic Indo-Pacific region.





Avantel's involvement also highlights the rising role of private players in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, complementing public sector giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





As completion nears in 2027, this project could pave the way for follow-on contracts, especially with ISRO's ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight and NavIC navigation system expansions.





The deal bolsters investor confidence in Avantel, listed on Indian stock exchanges, amid a surge in defence and space sector listings like those of MTAR Technologies and Data Patterns.





This order exemplifies India's maturing space economy, projected to reach $13 billion by 2025, with ground infrastructure forming a cornerstone of sustained growth.





