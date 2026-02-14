



Chowgule & Company, the Goa-based shipbuilder renowned for its expertise in specialised vessels, is set to deliver the first of six hovercraft on schedule to the Indian Coast Guard in May. This milestone underscores the firm's growing prowess in indigenous maritime manufacturing, aligning with India's push for self-reliance in defence production.





The hovercraft, part of a contract secured in recent years, represents a critical asset for the Indian Coast Guard's operations in shallow waters and amphibious environments. These vessels excel in rapid deployment across beaches, rivers, and coastal zones, making them ideal for search-and-rescue missions, anti-smuggling patrols, and disaster response.





Chowgule's timely execution of this order highlights its robust production capabilities at its expansive facilities in Goa. The company has invested heavily in advanced welding techniques, composite materials, and hover skirt technology to ensure the craft meet stringent Coast Guard specifications, including high-speed manoeuvrability and payload capacity.





Each hovercraft boasts a displacement of around 50 tonnes, powered by gas turbine engines that enable speeds exceeding 35 knots. Equipped with modern navigation systems, radar, and electro-optical sensors, they enhance the Coast Guard's surveillance reach in India's vast Exclusive Economic Zone.





This delivery comes amid the Indian Coast Guard's fleet modernisation drive, which emphasises versatile platforms to counter maritime threats from piracy to illegal fishing. The addition of these six hovercraft will bolster operational readiness, particularly along the western and eastern seaboard where shallow-draft vessels are indispensable.





Chowgule & Company's track record with the Coast Guard dates back decades, having previously supplied landing craft and patrol boats. The firm's adherence to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has positioned it as a key player in private-sector defence manufacturing, reducing reliance on foreign imports.





Industry observers note that the on-schedule delivery amid global supply chain disruptions demonstrates superior project management. Local sourcing of over 70 per cent of components has not only cut costs but also fostered skill development among Goan engineers and technicians.





The Indian Coast Guard, responsible for a 7,500-kilometre coastline and over two million square kilometres of ocean area, views these hovercraft as force multipliers. Their air-cushion propulsion allows seamless transitions from water to land, vital for humanitarian assistance during cyclones or tsunamis.





Looking ahead, Chowgule anticipates further orders as the Coast Guard expands its amphibious fleet. Successful trials of the first unit, expected in the coming weeks, could pave the way for serial production of the remaining five vessels by late 2026.





This development reinforces Goa's emergence as a hub for maritime defence innovation, with Chowgule leading the charge in hovercraft technology tailored to India's unique coastal challenges.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







