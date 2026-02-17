



French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Mumbai for a significant visit that underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and France. The trip, blending diplomacy with cultural celebrations, commenced late on Monday evening and highlights cooperation across multiple sectors.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the relationship as a "beautiful partnership." He outlined the packed itinerary, including bilateral talks between Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai.





Following the discussions, the leaders will proceed to Delhi for the AI Impact Summit. Jaiswal emphasised the breadth of collaboration, spanning digital technology, innovation, student mobility, culture, defence, security, green pathways, and more.





In a lighter moment, Macron surprised locals by joining morning walkers in Mumbai. Dressed in a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses, he jogged alongside French and Indian security personnel, maintaining minimal disruption.





The visit also featured a solemn tribute. Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid respects to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, known as 26/11, where 10 terrorists killed 166 people and injured 300 over four days.





Prime Minister Modi welcomed Macron on his fourth visit to India via a post on X. He expressed eagerness to elevate bilateral ties, stating confidence that their talks would bolster cooperation and contribute to global progress.





The delegation was received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The visit extends through 19 February, with key announcements anticipated.





A highlight will be the launch of the "Year of Innovation 2026" by the two leaders. This initiative aims to inject fresh momentum into the partnership, focusing on defence, trade, technology, clean energy, and strategic ties.





Emphasis falls on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Macron and Modi will attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, running from 16 to 20 February.





The summit, the first major global AI event in the Global South, rests on three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. Macron's involvement signals strong mutual commitment to forward-looking collaboration.





This engagement builds on prior foundations. Last year, in February 2025, Modi and Macron co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris, paving the way for today's discussions. Public celebrations will cap the Mumbai leg. At the iconic Gateway of India, a major program will showcase India-France innovation ties, promising a "colourful delight."





The visit thus weaves diplomacy, remembrance, fitness, and festivity into a roadmap for enhanced ties. It positions India and France as pivotal players in global security, technology, and sustainable progress.





ANI







