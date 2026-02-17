



French President Emmanuel Macron has described the India-France relationship as one built on trust, openness, and ambition during a joint press meet in Mumbai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Speaking on 17 February 2026, Macron highlighted the elevation of their bilateral ties to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership', marking a significant upgrade in status.





This announcement came during Macron's fourth official visit to India, where he expressed gratitude for the warm welcome. He emphasised the unique nature of the partnership, noting that over the past eight years, both nations have forged new paths through consistent collaboration.





Macron pointed to shared ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region, where neither side seeks hegemony but upholds the rule of law. He cited joint initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), launched collaboratively, as evidence of their aligned vision for regional connectivity and stability.





Technological cooperation also featured prominently. Macron referenced advancements in artificial intelligence and the International Solar Alliance, underscoring how these efforts have strengthened ties without dominance by any power. Such partnerships reflect a mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability.





Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the enthusiasm, declaring that the India-France friendship knows no boundaries. He envisioned the partnership extending from the deep oceans to the tallest mountains, symbolising its vast potential across domains like defence, space, and maritime security.





Modi welcomed Macron to Mumbai, recalling his own visit to France last year for the AI Action Summit. He drew historical parallels, mentioning Marseille—the site of their prior meeting—as the port from which Indian soldiers departed for Europe in the First World War, their bravery still etched in European memory.





The Prime Minister also invoked the legacy of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, who leapt into the sea from a ship in Marseille to evade British captivity. This nod to shared history reinforces the deep cultural and historical bonds underpinning the modern strategic alliance.





The upgrade to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' builds on existing frameworks, including defence deals like the Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines, as well as space collaborations via ISRO and CNES. It signals intensified focus on critical technologies, counter-terrorism, and climate action amid global uncertainties.





This development occurs against a backdrop of evolving geopolitics, with both nations countering challenges in the Indo-Pacific through initiatives like the Quad and bilateral naval exercises. The partnership enhances India's self-reliance in defence while aligning with France's pivot to Asia.





Economically, it promises growth in trade, currently exceeding £10 billion annually, with potential in renewables, AI, and semiconductors. Joint ventures in green hydrogen and nuclear energy further exemplify the ambition Macron described.





As Macron and Modi chart this elevated course, the partnership stands as a model of multipolar cooperation, free from traditional alliances' constraints. It positions India and France as key players in shaping a rules-based global order.





ANI







