



ISRO is developing a LOX-Methane engine for induction in the next generation of launch vehicles and the development of the essential engine subsystems is progressing at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO.





The testing of these subsystems at a smaller scale (sub-scale) has commenced. An optimally designed thrust chamber with injector head is key to the success of any cryogenic engine. ISRO has successfully conducted the first hot test of the high thrust LOX-Methane Engine at thrust chamber level with a single element injector.





The test was conducted at the Thrust Chamber Test facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri on January 27, 2026. The sub-scale thrust chamber and single element injector head were successfully tested to a chamber pressure of 56 bar.





The sub-scale thrust chamber and single element injector head were realized through additive manufacturing route. Ignition and flame sustenance inside the thrust chamber were achieved and performance of all systems were normal.





The test article will be further used to select the optimal injector configuration through a series of further hot tests.







