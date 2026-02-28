



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Mumbai, spotlighting India as the world's fastest-growing major economy. Accompanied by his wife, Diana Fox Carney, he kicked off his first official visit to India with a post on X. The trip underscores Canada's keen interest in harnessing India's economic surge for mutual benefit.





Upon touching down in the financial hub, Carney stressed the strategic weight of the visit. "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy," he declared online. He arrived with a high-powered delegation, eager to connect with business leaders and cement partnerships that promise fresh avenues for Canadian workers and firms.





Maharashtra Minister of Protocol and Marketing, Jaykumar Rawal, greeted the delegation at the airport on Friday. The warm reception signals a thaw in relations. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Carney on X, calling the visit a pivotal stride in fortifying India-Canada bonds.





Jaiswal highlighted the bedrock of their partnership: shared democratic principles, robust people-to-people links, and burgeoning collaboration across sectors. This marks the first such trip by a Canadian head of government since Justin Trudeau's era, when ties hit rough patches. The current initiative points to a deliberate push for reconciliation and growth in diplomatic and economic spheres.





Carney's Mumbai itinerary centres on engagements with top corporate figures. He will then travel to New Delhi on 2 March for key discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office outlined the focus: elevating ties through bold ventures in trade, energy, technology, artificial intelligence, talent, culture, and defence.





The leaders aim to scout investment prospects in Canada and foster business alliances between the two nations. Carney will also join the India-Canada CEOs' Forum in the capital. These steps build on India's status as Canada's seventh-largest trading partner in 2024, with bilateral trade reaching USD 30.8 billion.





The momentum traces back to the G20 Summit in Johannesburg last November. There, Modi set an ambitious target of USD 50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. He noted on X that Canadian pension funds are eyeing Indian firms, with vast scope to deepen investment and trade links.





Recent diplomacy adds fuel to the fire. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, at the Munich Security Conference—their fifth encounter since September 2025. Anand underscored the tech synergies and partnership potential for businesses, industries, and workers in both countries.





Both sides reaffirmed dedication to expanding trade, bolstering economic resilience and stability. Carney's visit thus arrives at a ripe moment, blending economic optimism with geopolitical recalibration. As India powers ahead, Canada positions itself to share in the prosperity through targeted collaboration.





Observers see this as more than optics; it could unlock tangible gains in high-growth areas like AI and defence tech. With Modi's vision for scaled-up trade and Carney's focus on innovation, the partnership holds promise amid global uncertainties.





ANI







