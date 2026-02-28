



President Droupadi Murmu achieved a historic milestone on Friday by co-piloting the indigenously developed HAL Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachanda' from Jaisalmer Air Force Station.





She became the first President of India to fly this advanced combat helicopter, underscoring India's strides in self-reliant defence manufacturing.





The sortie lasted approximately 25 minutes, commencing at 9:45 am in a two-aircraft LCH formation. President Murmu flew in the lead helicopter alongside Group Captain Nayan Shantilal Bahua, while Air Chief Marshal AP Singh piloted the second with Group Captain A Mahendra. The helicopters offered an aerial perspective of border areas and the Pokhran range near the Pakistan frontier.





During the flight, President Murmu saluted, gave a thumbs-up, and addressed the nation via radio. "The Prachand helicopter is a powerful symbol of self-reliance. I am currently flying over the famous fort of Jaisalmer. I proudly thank the brave soldiers of the country. My loving Namaskar to everyone. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," she declared. This marks her as the first President to have flown in fighter jets such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale.





Following the sortie, President Murmu, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IAF Chief Air Marshal A P Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, observed the Indian Air Force's 'Vayu Shakti' firepower demonstration at the Pokhran range. The event, held in the Thar Desert near the Pakistan border, featured a day-dusk-night display of precision strikes and coordinated operations.





In a significant disclosure hours before the exercise, the IAF released its first video of the Sudarshan S-400 long-range air defence missile system in operational deployment. This closely guarded asset proved pivotal in Operation Sindoor. The video highlighted a historic interception, striking a target roughly 314 km deep into Pakistani territory last May. Overlay text proclaimed it the "longest-ever kill recorded in military history," with the caption noting, "Enemy may be out of sight but never out of reach."





The Vayu Shakti exercise opened with a presentation on Operation Sindoor, followed by a showcase of day target layouts spanning a 3-km area. Simulated enemy installations included a runway, petroleum storage facility, bunkers, radar sites, tank and armoured convoys, a communication centre, terror camp, ammunition storage, hangar, and command-and-control centre.





Fighter jets and attack helicopters executed synchronised strikes, demonstrating strategy formulation, target identification, and calibrated destruction. The IAF emphasised controlled escalation through precision responses in the simulated mission. Jaguar and Mirage aircraft hit designated targets simultaneously, mirroring coordinated patterns from Operation Sindoor.





A Sukhoi fighter delivered a strike on the simulated terror camp, while operations focused on suppressing and destroying enemy air defences to neutralise threats. Apache helicopters, Mirage jets, and Mi-17 V5 helicopters contributed to the seamless coordination, highlighting the IAF's operational prowess.





This exercise not only celebrated indigenous platforms like the LCH Prachanda but also reaffirmed India's advanced air defence capabilities amid regional tensions.





Agencies











