



India plans to launch Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions in 2028, with the Union Government allocating ₹2,000 crore for the Chandrayaan-4 project.





Dr Nilesh Desai, Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad, shared these updates during a briefing with a media delegation from Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, led by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).





He revealed that ISRO will independently execute Chandrayaan-4 in 2028, with work already underway following the release of funds by the Union Finance Ministry.





Dr Desai highlighted Chandrayaan-5 as a collaborative effort with Japan, scheduled for the same year. In this mission, India will develop the lander, while Japan handles the orbiter.





The Indian lander will collect soil and rock samples from the Moon's surface and return them to Earth for the first time, enabling detailed research by scientists from both nations.





Addressing concerns over funding, Dr Desai noted that nations like the US and China invest vast sums in space research, while India's space budget stands at just ₹13,000 crore, which he described as insufficient.





He praised Union Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, for spearheading ISRO's involvement in projects in Jammu, following similar initiatives in Ladakh. Discussions have progressed, and projects in Jammu are imminent.





Dr Desai outlined ambitious interplanetary missions, including Mission Venus and Mars Orbiter Mission-II (MOM-II), to bolster India's deep space exploration capabilities.





The Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad focuses on creating, designing, developing, and applying diverse satellite payloads, while also conducting training and capacity-building with institutions like the Satish Dhawan Centre for Space and the Central University of Jammu.





He detailed the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) at Hanle in Ladakh, perched at 4,500 metres altitude, which is crucial for tracking space objects.





The LAMA project was spotlighted for monitoring natural resources and environmental changes in Ladakh using advanced satellite tools.





The delegation toured key facilities, including the Planetary Immersive Simulation Lab (PLASIV Lab) and the Semiconductor Laboratory, receiving insights into cutting-edge research.





At the Semiconductor Laboratory, emphasis was placed on sophisticated technologies developed in controlled environments for satellite components and space-grade applications.





The lab aims to achieve self-reliance in semiconductor packaging, specialising in Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) foundry technology for high-performance miniature components.





These include Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based devices and advanced quantum components tailored for space use.





Dr Abha Chhabra, Head of Human Resource Development at ISRO, briefed the group on various ongoing projects at ISRO and SAC.





The visit concluded with a tour of the ISRO Museum, where delegates learned about satellites developed across ISRO's 23 centres nationwide.





PIB







