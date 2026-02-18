Previous generation Type-09IIIB SSN (093B), image via Chinese state and social media





China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has marked a significant milestone with the emergence of its first Type-09V nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) at the Bohai Shipbuilding yard in Huludao, reported Alex Luck of Naval News.





Satellite imagery captured earlier this week reveals the vessel in the launch bay, signalling rapid progress in Beijing's submarine modernisation drive. An SSN designates a nuclear-powered general-purpose attack submarine—the US Navy hull classification symbol for such vessels. Per the NATO Standard Ship Designator System (STANAG 1166), "SS" means "Submarine, General," with "SSN" specifying a "Submarine Attack Nuclear" vessel.





Bohai Shipbuilding relocated the submarine into the flooded drydock, as evidenced by detailed satellite photos. Although high-resolution images remain classified by sources, graphics based on these observations highlight key features. An update on 13 February included a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) image from Umbra, provided via Imagery IQ, showing the boat poised for transfer to a fitting-out pier.





Initial low-resolution Sentinel-2 L2A imagery from 9 February hinted at another Type-09IIIB SSGN launch. Bohai has delivered an estimated seven or eight such guided-missile submarines since 2022. The Type-09IIIB evolves from the Type-09III series (also nomenclatured as 093B) with notable refinements, yet closer inspection confirms the new boat as a distinct Type-09V design.





Measuring approximately 110-115 metres in length, the Type-09V aligns closely with prior Type-09III SSNs in overall size. It stands out with a wider beam of 12-13 metres, yielding a submerged displacement of 9,000-10,000 tonnes. This exceeds the roughly 7,000 tonnes of the slimmer Type-09III family.





A standout feature is the prominent X-form rudder at the stern, incorporating large control surfaces. This marks the first such configuration on Chinese nuclear submarines. It echoes the arrangement seen on the smaller "Type 041" or "Zhou-class" vessel at Wuchang Shipbuilding in Wuhan in 2024.





An open compartment aft of the sail suggests a vertical launch system (VLS) for anti-ship and land-attack missiles, mirroring the Type-09IIIB's setup. That boat reportedly houses 18 launchers in a three-abreast array. Uncertainty persists due to the unfinished state; alternatively, it could relate to reactor compartment work.





Forward dive planes remain obscured in available imagery, with no surfaces visible on the conventional sail shape. Analysts anticipate retractable hull-mounted planes, diverging from the fairwater-mounted ones on most Chinese nuclear and conventional submarines—except Russian Kilo-class imports.





Propulsion details are hidden, but a pump-jet propulsor seems certain, aligning with Type-09IIIB trends and next-generation expectations. This contrasts with traditional skewback propellers. A Chinese Type-032 test submarine at Xiaopingdao, overhauled with a pump-jet years ago, underscores developmental testing for both Type-09IIIB and 09V.





The high waterline, marked by red paint on the lower hull, indicates reduced reserve buoyancy versus earlier designs. This points to a possible single-hull structure, a departure from the double-hull norm across all prior PLAN submarines, nuclear or diesel-electric.





Single-hull designs optimise internal volume but demand superior hydrodynamic shaping. Whether fully single-hulled, double-hulled, or hybrid, the broader beam positions the Type-09V as a potential baseline for the forthcoming Type-09VI (096) ballistic missile submarine (SSBN).





Speculation surrounds torpedo tubes, sonar arrays, and missile armament specifics. Nonetheless, the Type-09V's debut affirms China's accelerating nuclear submarine expansion at Bohai, a yard primed for high-volume SSN and SSBN output.





This advancement compels regional responses. Australia advances its SSN fleet via AUKUS. Japan and South Korea have debated nuclear options, with Seoul eyeing US collaboration. Non-nuclear powers may bolster conventional submarines, while anti-submarine warfare (ASW) assets see heightened investment across navies.





Naval News







