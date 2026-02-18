



India and France have renewed their defence cooperation pact, marking a significant step in bilateral strategic ties.





This development arrives just three months after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inked a comprehensive agreement with France’s Directorate General of Armaments. The renewed pact underscores a deepening commitment to joint innovation amid evolving global security challenges.





The original DRDO-France accord focuses on a broad spectrum of cutting-edge domains. These include aeronautical platforms, unmanned vehicles, advanced defence materials, cyber security, artificial intelligence, space technologies, navigation systems, advanced propulsion, advanced sensors, and underwater technologies. Such collaboration promises to harness synergies between two leading defence research establishments.





This renewal reflects India's push towards self-reliance in defence under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. France, a key strategic partner, brings expertise from its own advanced programmes like the Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines, already integrated into Indian forces. The pact builds on deliveries of 36 Rafale aircraft and ongoing projects for naval variants.





Geopolitically, the timing aligns with heightened Indo-Pacific tensions. India faces threats from China's assertive postures along the Line of Actual Control and in the Indian Ocean. France, with its overseas territories in the region, shares mutual interests in countering such dynamics, fostering interoperability through joint exercises like Varuna.





Technologically, cooperation in unmanned vehicles could accelerate India's drone swarm capabilities and UCAV development, complementing indigenous projects like the Ghatak stealth UCAV. Advanced materials research might enhance stealth features and hypersonic structures, vital for next-generation platforms.





Artificial intelligence integration stands out as a priority. Both nations aim to embed AI in decision-making systems, predictive maintenance, and autonomous operations. This aligns with DRDO's pursuits in AI-driven missile guidance and France's work on cognitive warfare technologies.





Space and navigation domains hold immense potential. Joint efforts could bolster satellite-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), crucial for India's space programme under ISRO. Navigation advancements may refine GNSS alternatives to GPS, ensuring resilience in contested environments.





Advanced propulsion technologies promise breakthroughs in hypersonic engines and electric propulsion for submarines. India’s Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) could benefit from French scramjet expertise, while underwater propulsion aids the Project 75-Alpha submarine program.





Sensors and cyber security form the backbone of modern warfare. Collaborative R&D might yield next-gen electro-optical systems, quantum sensors, and robust cyber defences against state-sponsored threats. Underwater technologies could enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities, addressing regional maritime challenges.





Economically, the pact supports technology transfer and co-development, reducing India's import dependence. It opens avenues for private sector involvement from firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), fostering indigenous manufacturing ecosystems.





Looking ahead, this renewed pact positions India and France as pillars of a multipolar defence innovation landscape. It could spawn spin-offs in civilian sectors like civil aviation and renewable energy propulsion. As global alliances shift, such partnerships exemplify pragmatic diplomacy in action.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







