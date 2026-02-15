



The Ministry of Defence has granted approval for the induction of self-neutralising Vibhav anti-tank mines into the Indian Army's arsenal, marking a significant enhancement to its ground combat capabilities. This decision, announced recently, comes amid escalating border tensions and the need for robust defensive measures against armoured threats.





"Vibhav' anti-tank mine is already in production. It has been completed. It is now in demand. It has been inducted into the Indian Army. Six hundred mines have been inducted (recently)," an official of the manufacturing company told PTI.





Vibhav mines represent a leap forward in indigenous defence technology, developed by a consortium involving public and private sector players under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. These non-metallic, scatterable mines are designed to neutralise enemy tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and other armoured platforms with high precision. The mines are designed to provide mobility kill against all enemy armoured vehicles.





Capable of being deployed via artillery, helicopters, or handheld launchers, Vibhav operates on a multimodal fuse system that includes magnetic, seismic, and infrared sensors. This ensures reliable detection and detonation, even against modern tanks equipped with reactive armour or electronic countermeasures.





Each mine carries a potent shaped charge warhead, delivering overpenetration to defeat composite armour up to 1,000 mm thick. Their new-age plastic construction renders them undetectable by conventional metal detectors, providing a stealth advantage in contested terrains.





The approval follows rigorous trials conducted by the Army's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) and field units along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Performance exceeded expectations in high-altitude and desert environments, critical for India's diverse operational theatres.





Procurement will proceed under the emergency powers granted to the armed forces, enabling swift acquisition without lengthy tender processes. Initial orders are estimated at 50,000 units, with production ramping up at facilities linked to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and private partners.





This induction addresses a longstanding gap in the Army's anti-tank mine inventory, where legacy systems like the Soviet-era TM-46 have become obsolete. Vibhav's man-portable variants also empower infantry squads to create instant kill zones during defensive operations.





Integration with the Army's tactical doctrine will enhance area denial strategies, particularly in mechanised warfare scenarios. Command-detonated and self-destruct modes mitigate risks of post-conflict hazards, aligning with international norms on mine usage.





Experts hail Vibhav as a cost-effective alternative to imported systems like the American M18A1 Claymore or Israeli In-Law mines, priced at roughly one-tenth the cost. Domestic manufacturing reduces supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during the 2020 Galwan standoff.





The move underscores India's push towards self-reliance in munitions, with over 70 per cent indigenous content in Vibhav. It complements ongoing procurements such as the Nag anti-tank guided missiles and loitering munitions, fortifying layered defences.





Future upgrades may incorporate AI-driven target discrimination to distinguish friendly from hostile vehicles, further elevating Vibhav's lethality. Army planners anticipate full operational deployment by mid-2027, ahead of potential escalations in Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh.





This approval not only bolsters tactical readiness but also signals confidence in India's defence R&D ecosystem. As geopolitical pressures mount from neighbours like China and Pakistan, such innovations ensure the Army remains a formidable deterrent.





