



India is emerging as a pivotal force in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, with the AI-Impact Summit 2026 set to underscore this position. Scheduled to commence on Monday in New Delhi, the week-long event will draw representatives from over 20 countries, highlighting India's proactive stance in global AI governance.





Tech leaders from Accenture, Amazon, Qualcomm, and Vertiv have voiced strong enthusiasm, emphasising how the summit aligns with India's focus on deploying AI for tangible benefits to citizens.





The summit arrives at a critical juncture, particularly for the Global South, as noted by Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet. She highlighted the need for bold leadership and collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society to scale AI safely.





Sweet stressed that AI will redefine work, economies, and societies over the next decade, with humans remaining at the helm to ensure equitable progress. Her remarks, shared via a video from the Indian Embassy in the US, reflect optimism about India's convening power.





A core pillar of the summit is the democratisation of AI resources, aiming to promote equitable access to foundational tools for inclusive innovation worldwide. Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon described this as essential for AI's next growth phase.





He pointed to India's unique potential in edge AI, which could deliver real-time insights in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, and digital services. Amon envisioned AI integrating seamlessly into everyday devices—from phones and PCs to cars and robots—powered by efficient data centres, on-device intelligence, and future networks like 6G.





Positioning AI for economic development and social good forms another key focus, with an emphasis on boosting productivity and inclusive growth. Amazon's Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer David Zapolsky underscored technology's promise in solving real-world problems.





He cited Amazon's substantial investments in India—USD 40 billion since 2010, supporting 2.8 million jobs and USD 20 billion in exports—alongside a pledged additional USD 35 billion through 2030. Zapolsky advocated for government-industry partnerships to ensure AI reduces inequalities and enhances lives, from aiding farmers to empowering small businesses.





Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi praised India's rapid AI adoption and innovation as a global example. He noted Vertiv's increased investments in engineering and manufacturing there, with new technologies tailored for gigawatt-scale AI factories. Albertazzi looks forward to discussions on infrastructure, energy efficiency, and scalable ecosystems to fuel AI's expansion, positioning India as a hub for humanity's AI-driven future.





India's credentials as an AI powerhouse are robust. The nation boasts one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets, projected to surpass USD 17 billion by 2027, per a Boston Consulting Group report. This growth is propelled by strong government backing, nearly 800 million internet users, a robust STEM education framework, and scalable public digital infrastructure like India Stack.





These foundations enable practical AI deployment at scale across public services and everyday life. From precision agriculture enhancing crop yields to AI-driven healthcare diagnostics and educational tools personalised for millions, India's approach prioritises measurable societal impact. The summit's emphasis on ethical scaling aligns with global calls for responsible AI, where India leads by example in balancing innovation with inclusivity.





Geopolitically, the event reinforces India's ambitions under initiatives like Viksit Bharat, aiming for developed-nation status by 2047. By hosting global tech titans, New Delhi signals its intent to influence AI standards, much like its strides in digital public goods. This could accelerate indigenous AI development, foster public-private partnerships, and position India as a bridge between the Global North's tech prowess and the South's scale.





Challenges remain, including ensuring data privacy, bridging digital divides in rural areas, and upskilling a young workforce amid rapid tech shifts. Yet, the summit's dialogues on democratisation and infrastructure address these head-on. As Amon noted, competitive technologies for edge computing will be vital, potentially spurring Indian firms in semiconductors and AI hardware.





The AI-Impact Summit 2026 is more than an event; it is a declaration of India's agency in AI's narrative. With endorsements from industry heavyweights, it promises actionable outcomes on governance, access, and deployment, paving the way for AI to drive sustainable progress worldwide.





Based On ANI Report







