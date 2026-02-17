



India has launched a pivotal initiative in fighter jet engine development through collaboration with France under the National Aero Engine Mission, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This move underscores the government's firm commitment to attaining self-reliance in this intricate domain of defence technology.





During his visit to the DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment in Bengaluru, Singh reviewed the progress of ongoing indigenous engine projects. He pressed scientists to shorten timelines, emphasising the pressing strategic imperatives facing the nation.





Singh highlighted a joint study underway with the United Kingdom for aero engine advancement. He described it as a commendable step forward in bolstering India's capabilities.





The partnership with France, already set in motion, targets the co-development of 120 kilonewton engines. These will power the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, a cornerstone of India's future air combat strategy.





"You are conducting a joint study with the UK for aero engine development. This is a very good initiative," Singh stated. "Besides this, with France also, we have started the process for aero engines under the National Aero Engine Mission."





He added that such collaborations would provide India with insights into cutting-edge technologies. They would also reveal the hurdles encountered by partners over past decades, enabling more informed progress.





Singh reflected on India's historical efforts in indigenous aero engine development, which have faced repeated setbacks. He declared that the moment has arrived to bring these endeavours to fruition.





The minister urged the scientific community to extend their ambitions beyond fifth-generation fighter jet engines. He called for immediate initiation of sixth-generation technologies and beyond, to maintain a competitive edge.





As reported by the Economic Times, the defence ministry has endorsed the French collaboration as a major milestone. This partnership introduces sophisticated manufacturing and design expertise, advancing the path to self-reliance.





Valued at an estimated ₹61,000 crore, the project entails joint development of the 120kn engine. It will serve not only the AMCA but also other forthcoming platforms in India's expanding aerospace arsenal.





This initiative aligns with broader national goals under initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence. It seeks to diminish dependence on foreign suppliers, particularly for high-thrust engines critical to stealth fighters.





The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bangalore remains at the forefront, having spearheaded projects like the Kaveri engine. Past challenges with the Kaveri, intended for the Tejas fighter, highlighted issues such as thrust deficits and material limitations.





Lessons from the Kaveri program now inform these international tie-ups. Collaboration with France's Safran—makers of the M88 engine for Rafale jets—promises technology transfer in areas like single-crystal turbine blades and advanced coatings.





The UK joint study likely involves Rolls-Royce, a leader in military aero engines. It could leverage their expertise from engines like the EJ200 used in Eurofighter Typhoon, fostering bilateral defence ties.





For the AMCA, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, the 120kn engine is vital. It must deliver supercruise capability, low observability, and sustained high performance, distinguishing it from fourth-generation platforms.





Singh's directive to eye sixth-generation tech signals forward-thinking. Such engines might incorporate adaptive cycle designs, variable geometry, or even hybrid-electric propulsion for superior efficiency and power.





India's defence modernisation hinges on this success. Reliable indigenous engines would cut procurement costs, enhance operational sovereignty, and support exports of platforms like Tejas Mk2.





Private sector involvement, through firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), could accelerate scaling. This mirrors trends in indigenous manufacturing under Defence Corridors.





These partnerships strengthen India's strategic posture amid tensions with neighbours. They position India as a key player in Indo-Pacific defence dynamics, countering reliance on Russian or US engines.





The National Aero Engine Mission, approved recently, provides a structured roadmap. It encompasses R&D, testing, and production, with milestones tied to AMCA's first flight targeted for the early 2030s.





Singh's Bangalore visit galvanised DRDO teams, reinforcing urgency. Scientists committed to compressing development cycles without compromising quality.





International scrutiny will follow, as India joins an elite club mastering military turbofans. France and UK gain from India's vast testing facilities and market potential.





This dual-track approach with France and UK heralds a new era. It transforms decades of aspiration into tangible self-reliance, securing India's aerial dominance for generations.





ET News







