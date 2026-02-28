



The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Anjadip, a formidable 'Dolphin Hunter' warship designed to bolster its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) prowess. This 77-metre vessel was inducted into service on Friday at Chennai Port by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, in the presence of senior naval and government dignitaries.





INS Anjadip represents the third unit in a series of eight shallow-water ASW craft being constructed under the Navy's dedicated Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft project. Tailored for littoral operations, it excels at detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile submarines in coastal domains.





Equipped with an indigenous suite of advanced ASW weaponry and sensors, the ship features hull-mounted Abhay sonar, lightweight torpedoes, and ASW rockets. These systems enable precise engagement in shallow waters, where traditional deep-water assets may falter.





Beyond its primary submarine-hunting role, INS Anjadip supports coastal surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations, and search-and-rescue missions. Its versatility addresses multifaceted threats in India's expansive maritime theatre.





Propelled by a high-speed water-jet system, the vessel achieves speeds of up to 25 knots, ensuring swift response times and endurance in shallow-water environments. This capability is vital for defending key chokepoints and shipping lanes in the Arabian Sea.





Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, INS Anjadip embodies India's drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The ship's design counters littoral combat challenges, including coastal defence against submarine incursions.





Named after Anjadip Island off Karnataka's Karwar coast, the warship honours a site pivotal in Operation Chutney, which facilitated Goa's liberation in 1961. Admiral Tripathi noted that it perpetuates this legacy of maritime resolve and defensive vigilance.





The commissioning marks the fourth of 16 planned shallow-water ASW craft, significantly fortifying the eastern seaboard's defences. It aligns with the Navy's aggressive modernisation, having inducted 12 warships and one submarine in 2025—the highest annual rate in its history.





Looking ahead, the Navy anticipates adding approximately 15 more ships in 2026, underscoring a rapid expansion amid escalating regional maritime tensions. Such assets are indispensable as submarine threats proliferate in India's strategic vicinity.





Admiral Tripathi highlighted the precarious maritime environment, referencing Red Sea disruptions and Strait of Hormuz tensions that imperil global trade and energy supplies. Since October 2023, Indian naval escorts have safeguarded nearly 400 merchant vessels, carrying 16.5 million metric tonnes of cargo valued at over $7 billion destined for India.





INS Anjadip's induction enhances protection for India's 7,500-kilometre coastline, maritime economic zones, and vital waters off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It bolsters monitoring of submarine activities and rapid threat neutralisation near shorelines.





This development reflects broader Navy efforts to counter asymmetric threats from adversaries, including potential submarine deployments by neighbours. Shallow-water ASW platforms like Anjadip fill critical gaps in India's layered maritime defence architecture.





The emphasis on indigenous systems—such as the Abhay sonar and integrated combat management—advances 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in undersea warfare. Garden Reach Shipbuilders' role exemplifies public-sector efficiency in delivering high-tech vessels on schedule.





Strategically, these 'Dolphin Hunters' deter incursions in chokepoints like the Andaman Sea and Arabian Sea approaches. Their shallow-draught design permits operations in confined waters, ideal for securing island territories and EEZ patrols.





In the context of Indo-Pacific dynamics, INS Anjadip strengthens India's posture against submarine-heavy foes. It complements deep-water assets like P-8I aircraft and Scorpene submarines, forming a robust ASW triad.





Admiral Tripathi's remarks underscore the Navy's operational tempo, with deployments yielding tangible economic dividends. This commissioning signals sustained investment in coastal security amid geopolitical flux.





NS Anjadip not only elevates tactical capabilities but also symbolises India's naval resurgence. As regional rivalries intensify, such platforms ensure sovereignty over vital sea lanes and deter adventurism.





PTI







