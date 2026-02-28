



India has voiced serious security concerns regarding its diplomats and missions in the United Kingdom during the sixth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in New Delhi.





The dialogue took place on Friday, with India's delegation led by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary for Border Management. The UK side was headed by Simon Ridley, Second Permanent Secretary at the Home Office.





Security breaches targeting Indian dignitaries and diplomatic establishments in the UK were a key focus. The Indian side emphasised the need for robust protections, invoking obligations under the Vienna Convention.





These concerns stem from previous incidents that have targeted Indian diplomatic premises in the UK, prompting firm responses from New Delhi and demands for stronger safeguards.





The discussions extended beyond diplomatic security to encompass a wide array of bilateral internal security cooperation.





Counter-terrorism efforts formed a central pillar, with both nations reviewing strategies to combat shared threats.





Organised crime networks came under scrutiny, as officials exchanged insights on disrupting transnational operations.





Pro-Khalistani extremists and other anti-India groups active on UK soil were specifically addressed, highlighting ongoing challenges to bilateral ties.





Drug trafficking routes and methods were examined, with a push for enhanced intelligence sharing to curb illicit flows.





Migration issues, including illegal entries and people smuggling, featured prominently in the agenda.





Criminal justice cooperation was assessed, focusing on extradition processes and mutual legal assistance. Law enforcement collaboration was another key area, with commitments to streamline operational linkages.





Cybersecurity threats were deliberated, recognising the growing risks in the digital domain.





Both sides evaluated existing mechanisms for joint working and pinpointed fresh opportunities for synergy. Senior officials from pertinent departments of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs and the UK Home Office participated actively.





The meeting concluded on a positive note, with mutual satisfaction over current cooperation levels. Delegates agreed to sustain the momentum, aiming to bolster security ties between India and the UK.





This dialogue underscores the deepening strategic partnership amid evolving global security dynamics.





ANI







