



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has marked a significant achievement in the nation’s human spaceflight program. The organisation successfully conducted a qualification level load test for the drogue parachute designed for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission. This test underscores India’s growing prowess in aerospace technology.





The trial took place at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of DRDO’s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh. The RTRS serves as a specialised dynamic test bed, widely utilised for high-speed aerodynamic and ballistic assessments. Such facilities are essential for validating components under extreme conditions.





During the test, engineers simulated loads exceeding those anticipated in actual flight scenarios. This approach demonstrates the parachute’s additional design safety margin, ensuring reliability during the critical re-entry phase. The drogue parachute’s performance under these amplified stresses confirms its robustness.





TBRL collaborated closely with ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment. This joint effort highlights the seamless integration between defence and space research entities in India. Their combined expertise has propelled the project forward.





Gaganyaan represents India’s inaugural manned space mission, with plans to launch a three-member crew for a three-day orbital journey. The program aims to bring the astronauts back safely to Earth, marking a historic step in the country’s space ambitions. Success here will position India among an elite group of spacefaring nations.





The crew module’s deceleration system relies on a sophisticated array of ten parachutes across four distinct types. The sequence commences with two apex cover separation parachutes, which jettison the protective cover over the parachute compartment. This clears the way for subsequent deployments.





Next, two drogue parachutes deploy to stabilise the module and reduce its velocity. These parachutes are pivotal, as they manage the initial high-speed descent following atmospheric re-entry. Their role prevents tumbling and sets the stage for safer slowing.





Following drogue release, three pilot parachutes extract the three main parachutes. These larger parachutes further decelerate the module, guiding it to a gentle touchdown. The entire system ensures precision and safety for the crew.





TBRL has taken the lead in evaluating these parachutes, leveraging its advanced testing infrastructure. The successful qualification of the drogue parachute validates India’s capability in designing and manufacturing high-strength ribbon parachutes. This indigenous development aligns with national self-reliance goals.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the teams from DRDO, ISRO, and industry partners for this milestone. He described it as a major stride towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in strategic technologies. The minister’s commendation reflects the broader strategic importance of such advancements.





Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO, also extended congratulations. He lauded the collaborative spirit that made the test possible. This achievement bolsters confidence in the Gaganyaan timeline.





The drogue parachute’s high-strength ribbon construction represents cutting-edge textile engineering tailored for space applications. Such parachutes withstand supersonic speeds, intense heat, and dynamic loads. TBRL’s instrumentation provided precise data, affirming the design’s efficacy.





This test not only advances Gaganyaan but also enhances DRDO’s contributions to defence programs. The laboratory’s facilities support a range of ballistic and aerodynamic evaluations, benefiting both space and military domains. Future tests will build on this success.





India’s human spaceflight program continues to gain momentum, with Gaganyaan targeting a launch in the coming years. Indigenous parachute systems reduce dependency on foreign suppliers, fostering technological sovereignty. The milestone reinforces India’s position in global space innovation.





