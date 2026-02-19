



The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting an airdrop of a BMP infantry combat vehicle from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.





This operation utilised an indigenous 28-foot Cluster Extractor Parachute, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The trial took place at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on 17 February 2026. The Army Airborne Training School (AATS), under the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) at Agra, led the validation exercise. It marked a landmark in joint operations between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The BMP, weighing approximately 13,000 kilograms, was rigged on a specially designed platform for the heavy drop. The Cluster Extractor Parachute features a 28-foot canopy diameter, part of DRDO's low-velocity airdrop system compatible with C-17 and C-130 aircraft. This system supports payloads up to 19,000 kilograms, ensuring controlled descent in road-inaccessible or urgent deployment scenarios.





A drogue chute initiates the extraction process, deploying the main cluster parachutes—up to eight with 100-foot diameters in variants—to pull the load from the aircraft. Floor locks secure the platform until release, after which the parachutes manage suspension and recovery phases. The C-17's ramp lowers, and the pilot commands deployment at optimal altitude and speed.





This indigenous technology underscores India's push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing. Earlier trials, such as the 2024 BMP-2 drop using a 32-foot Type V platform by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), paved the way. The recent feat enhances combat capability and rapid force projection.





Official statements from ARTRAC highlighted the exercise's role in boosting joint operational readiness. The IAF praised the seamless collaboration, terming it a "remarkable feat" that proves the reliability of domestic platforms. Social media posts from @NewsIADN, @thetribunechd, and @artrac_ia amplified the success.





The AATS serves as the nodal agency for parachute training, aerial delivery, and specialised airborne courses for Special Forces and paramilitary units. This validation reaffirms its pivotal role in evolving India's airborne doctrine amid modern warfare demands.





Strategically, such capabilities enable swift mechanised infantry deployment in border theatres, vital for India's security amid tensions with neighbours. The integration of heavy platforms like the BMP—armed with 30mm cannons and anti-tank missiles—strengthens operational flexibility.





Future iterations may incorporate larger clusters or advanced materials for even heavier loads. This success aligns with ongoing indigenisation efforts, reducing reliance on foreign systems and fostering self-reliance in aerial logistics.





Media coverage, including The Tribune and Times of India, portrayed the event as a "new chapter" in military aviation history. Visuals from ARTRAC's Facebook and YouTube channels captured the precise execution, inspiring national pride.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







