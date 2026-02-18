



The PSLV-C62 mission, a pivotal endeavour in India's space program, has encountered a significant setback, prompting the formation of a high-level committee to investigate its failure. This development marks a historic shift in ISRO's approach to mission anomalies, as the committee is led by an external figure for the first time.





Professor K Vijayaraghavan, former science advisor to the Prime Minister, has been appointed as the chairman of this new panel. S. Somnath, the former ISRO chairman, serves as vice-chairman, bringing a blend of external oversight and institutional expertise to the inquiry.





The committee's establishment stems directly from instructions issued by the Prime Minister's Office, underscoring the gravity with which the government views the mission's failure. This intervention highlights the mission's strategic importance amid India's ambitions in space exploration and defence-related satellite deployments.





Prior to this, an internal committee headed by K. Sivan, another former ISRO chairman, had been tasked with analysing the failure. Details remain unclear on whether Sivan's panel has submitted its report, raising questions about the completeness of preliminary findings and the need for fresh scrutiny.





ISRO traditionally conducts rigorous internal investigations following mission failures, drawing on its in-house engineers and scientists at centres like the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). These probes meticulously dissect telemetry data, structural integrity, and propulsion performance to pinpoint root causes.





What sets this instance apart is the appointment of Professor Vijayaraghavan, an outsider to ISRO's organisational structure. This unprecedented step signals a desire for impartiality, possibly to address perceived gaps in internal processes or to infuse broader scientific perspectives into the analysis.





The committee has already convened its first meeting, indicating swift action to commence deliberations. Members are likely reviewing mission logs, failure timelines, and preliminary data from the PSLV-C62 launch attempt, which involved critical payloads for earth observation and communication.





This sequence of events gained momentum following a visit by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to VSSC. Doval's inspection of the facility, coupled with his interactions with ISRO leadership, appears to have catalysed the PMO's directive for the new committee.





Doval's involvement underscores the national security implications of the PSLV-C62 failure. The PSLV series often carries satellites vital for military surveillance, border monitoring, and strategic communications, making reliability paramount in India's geopolitical context.





The mission's collapse could delay key deployments, affecting timelines for indigenous navigation systems like NavIC enhancements or remote sensing capabilities essential for defence and disaster management. ISRO now faces pressure to restore confidence in its workhorse PSLV platform.





Historically, ISRO has demonstrated remarkable resilience post-failures, such as the PSLV-C61 mishap or earlier cryogenic engine setbacks. Lessons from those incidents refined solid-fuel boosters and heat shield mechanisms, propelling successes like Chandrayaan-3.





Yet, the external chairmanship introduces a new dynamic. Professor Vijayaraghavan's background in advanced materials and nanotechnology may probe material fatigue or sensor anomalies not fully explored internally. S. Somnath's experience with GSLV Mk-III could offer insights into upper-stage performance.





Stakeholders await the committee's recommendations, which may recommend procedural reforms, enhanced failure simulations, or accelerated R&D in redundant systems. This could influence upcoming missions like PSLV-C63 or Gaganyaan preparations.





The episode also spotlights ISRO's evolving relationship with government oversight. While autonomous, the space agency increasingly aligns with national priorities, as seen in private sector integrations via IN-SPACe and defence-space synergies.





Critics might view the external probe as a sign of eroding internal trust, but proponents argue it fosters accountability. Either way, it sets a precedent for future high-stakes missions, potentially standardising hybrid investigation models.





As India pushes towards self-reliance in space under Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PSLV-C62 inquiry could yield innovations in launch vehicle robustness. Timely resolution will be crucial to maintain momentum ahead of 2026's ambitious launch manifest.





This committee represents a watershed moment, blending ISRO's expertise with external rigour to dissect and overcome the PSLV-C62 enigma.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







