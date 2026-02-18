



Hyderabad-based XDLINX Space Labs has placed a significant order with France's Exotrail for 16 micro-class spaceware™ electric propulsion systems, marking the second collaboration between the two firms.





This recent deal, announced amid French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February 2026, underscores deepening Indo-French ties in the space domain.





XDLINX, a provider of end-to-end small satellite missions, first partnered with Exotrail in January 2024, procuring one spaceware™-micro unit for the GalaxEye Drishti mission—the world's inaugural multi-sensor SAR and optical Earth observation satellite.





That initial contract highlighted Exotrail's Hall-Effect thrusters as ideal for satellites from 10 to 1,000 kg, with the micro variant delivering over 7 mN thrust at 150W, supporting missions up to 60 kNs.





The new order for 16 units targets sovereign intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and Earth observation missions, bolstering XDLINX's capabilities in these critical areas.





Exotrail's spaceware™ portfolio, including nano, micro, mini, and cluster configurations, excels in orbit raising, station-keeping, and debris mitigation, reducing space pollution while enhancing satellite longevity.





For XDLINX customers, this means reliable propulsion for platforms from 12U CubeSats to 300 kg satellites, enabling agile deployments and superior mission performance. The timing aligns with India's booming private space sector, where firms like XDLINX support ISRO and commercial ventures in NewSpace initiatives.





XDLINX Space Labs, founded to offer mission-as-a-service, handles everything from design and integration to operations, positioning it as a key enabler for India's satellite ambitions.





Exotrail, established in 2017, has raised over €70 million and serves more than 30 clients across continents, with a workforce exceeding 140 in France and the US.





Its mobilityhub™ suite—spacestudio™ for analysis, spaceware™ for propulsion, spacedrop™ for services, and spacetower™ for operations—provides comprehensive in-orbit solutions.





This procurement follows Exotrail's parallel deals with Indian peers: 14 systems for Dhruva Space's modular platforms and units for Pixxel’s high-resolution imaging constellation.





These contracts collectively expand electric propulsion adoption in India, vital for efficient smallsat constellations amid growing EO and ISR demands.





Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO of XDLINX, previously hailed Exotrail as a strategic partner for unique missions like Drishti.





Exotrail's Jean-Luc Maria praised XDLINX as emblematic of India's space prowess, anticipating further Earth observation projects.





The partnership builds on 2024's Republic Day announcement, when Exotrail joined France's delegation to India's celebrations, signalling space as a cooperation pillar. With India's space economy projected to surge, such tech transfers and joint ventures accelerate indigenous capabilities while leveraging global expertise.





Exotrail's systems, flight-proven on Indian launchers, promise to optimise satellite manoeuvres, cut costs, and align with sustainable space norms. For XDLINX, integrating 16 units scales its sovereign mission portfolio, supporting defence and commercial clients in precise orbital control.





This deal reinforces Hyderabad's emergence as a NewSpace hub, alongside Bangalore, fostering innovation in aerospace manufacturing. The XDLINX-Exotrail accord propels India's satellite tech forward, blending French propulsion finesse with local mission design for strategic edge.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







