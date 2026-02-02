



The Union Budget 2026-27 has provided a modest overall increase of approximately three per cent for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and special forces operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs.





These include critical outfits such as the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). This marginal hike reflects a prioritisation of operational continuity amid fiscal constraints, though certain forces have seen more notable boosts.





Among the CAPFs, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stands out with the highest allocation growth of over 14 per cent. The force, tasked with safeguarding India's Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, receives ₹11,324.08 crore this year, up from ₹9,868.85 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26.





This substantial rise underscores escalating tensions along the northern borders, where the ITBP's high-altitude deployments play a pivotal role in national security.





The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India's largest paramilitary organisation with over 3.25 lakh personnel, has been allocated ₹38,517.93 crore. This marks a 3.39 per cent increase from the previous year's revised figure of ₹37,251.48 crore. As the backbone of anti-Naxal operations and internal security duties, the CRPF's funding supports its extensive commitments across Maoist-affected regions and beyond.





In contrast, the Border Security Force (BSF) sees virtually no change in its budget, with ₹29,567.64 crore allocated—nearly identical to last year's provisions. Responsible for guarding over 6,000 kilometres of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the BSF's static funding highlights a steady-state approach to western and eastern frontier defence, potentially straining resources amid ongoing infiltration challenges.





The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) faces a slight reduction, with ₹15,622.01 crore earmarked compared to ₹15,973.85 crore previously. Employing around two lakh personnel, the CISF protects airports, vital aerospace facilities, and nuclear installations. This dip may necessitate efficiency measures to maintain security at critical infrastructure amid rising aviation threats.





The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which secures India's porous open borders with Nepal and Bhutan, receives ₹10,984.51 crore—a modest uptick from ₹10,495.67 crore in the prior fiscal. Its role in preventing cross-border smuggling and illegal migration remains essential, particularly in the strategically sensitive Himalayan foothills.





Assam Rifles, deployed primarily along the India-Myanmar border, has been granted ₹8,796.68 crore, an increase from ₹8,376.01 crore in 2025-26 revised estimates. This funding bolsters counter-insurgency efforts in the northeast, where ethnic tensions and transnational threats persist.





Special forces under the MHA also receive incremental support. The NSG, India's elite counter-terrorism commando unit, gets ₹1,422.47 crore, a slight rise from ₹1,266.01 crore last year. Its specialised capabilities are vital for high-stakes operations in urban and hostage scenarios.





The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is allocated ₹2,002.14 crore, up from ₹1,928.32 crore. Equipped to handle natural calamities and man-made disasters, the NDRF's enhanced budget aligns with India's vulnerability to cyclones, floods, and earthquakes, enabling better preparedness and rapid response.





A standout feature is the 43 per cent surge in funds for building projects of CAPFs and central police organisations, rising to ₹5,040.87 crore from ₹3,508.22 crore. This investment promises improved infrastructure, such as border outposts, training academies, and residential facilities, addressing long-standing gaps in habitability and operational readiness.





While the three per cent aggregate hike signals restrained growth, the ITBP's prominence and infrastructure windfall indicate strategic recalibrations. These allocations prioritise border integrity and disaster resilience, yet critics may argue they fall short of the modernisation needs for India's multifaceted security apparatus.





