



Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Monday that Naxal violence across several Indian states is on its deathbed and will be completely vanquished by March 2026.





Speaking at the Delhi Police Raising Day event in New Delhi, he underscored the Central government's unyielding commitment to eradicating this persistent internal security threat.





Shah highlighted the dramatic transformation in India's internal security landscape over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He described this period since 2014 as a "golden era", marked by resolute action against longstanding challenges that had plagued the nation.





Prior to 2014, India grappled with three major internal security issues, according to Shah: militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Left-wing extremism, and violence in the Northeast. These problems had severely undermined national stability for decades.





Naxalism, in particular, posed a formidable challenge, spreading its influence across 11 states and disrupting development in vast regions. Shah asserted that the menace, once deeply entrenched, is now "breathing its last" due to sustained counter-insurgency operations.





"We are very close to completely eradicating Naxalism," Shah affirmed, setting a firm deadline of 31 March 2026 to render the entire country free from Naxal violence. This ambitious target reflects the government's confidence in its multi-pronged strategy combining security operations, development initiatives, and rehabilitation efforts.





Significant progress has also been made in the Northeast, where over 10,000 youth previously involved in insurgency have surrendered their arms and reintegrated into mainstream society. The Centre has facilitated this turnaround through more than 12 peace agreements, fostering lasting stability in the region.





Looking ahead, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plans to deploy a nationwide network of CCTV cameras to bolster internal security infrastructure. This initiative aims to create a robust surveillance grid capable of deterring and detecting threats in real time.





Shah emphasised the MHA's priorities: modernising security along every land border to ensure zero infiltration, eliminating cross-border threats entirely, and ensuring the full implementation of the three new Nyay Samhitas—India's revamped criminal laws.





At the event, Shah praised the Delhi Police for executing its duties with "excellence and success". He stressed that the capital's security must adhere to the highest global standards, given its status as the nation's political heart.





The Home Minister laid foundation stones for key Delhi Police projects, including an integrated headquarters for its elite Special Cell. This facility will enhance coordination and operational efficiency in tackling high-profile threats.





He also inaugurated the first phase of the Safe City Project, featuring a state-of-the-art command control centre equipped with 21,000 CCTV cameras. Notably, 10,000 of these cameras have already gone live, marking a major leap in urban surveillance.





This Safe City initiative, Shah noted, will dramatically strengthen Delhi's security framework in the coming days. It integrates advanced technology to monitor public spaces, prevent crime, and enable swift emergency responses.





Shah's address signals a broader vision for India's security apparatus: technology-driven, border-proof, and free from internal insurgencies. With Naxalism nearing defeat and peace accords reshaping the Northeast, the government's March 2026 pledge appears within reach, provided momentum is maintained.





The emphasis on modern borders and nationwide CCTV networks addresses evolving threats like infiltration and urban crime. Coupled with the Nyay Samhitas, these measures promise a safer, more secure India.





Delhi Police's role, as lauded by Shah, remains pivotal in this national endeavour. The new projects inaugurated today position the force as a model for tech-enabled policing across the country.





