



India's Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam has extended a warm welcome to naval vessels from Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bangladesh as preparations intensify for the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 and Exercise MILAN.





The Indonesian Navy frigate KRI Bung Tomo-357 arrived on Monday, marking a significant step in fostering shared regional maritime interests.





This was swiftly followed by the UAE Navy corvette Al-Emarat, whose presence underscores the enduring bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.





Bangladesh Navy frigate BNS Somudra Avijan also joined the fleet, highlighting the ongoing professional interactions between the two neighbouring navies.





The Eastern Naval Command shared enthusiastic welcomes on X, with posts in multiple languages to reflect the international spirit of the gathering.





Earlier arrivals included ships from Thailand, Australia, and Sri Lanka, building momentum for what promises to be a landmark naval spectacle.





The IFR stands as one of the largest naval events in independent India's history, drawing participation from 65 nations.





A total of 71 ships will feature in the review, arranged in six lines: 19 foreign warships, 45 from the Indian Navy, alongside vessels from the Coast Guard, Merchant Navy, and research fleet.





President Droupadi Murmu will review the fleet at sea on 18 February, offering a grand display of maritime prowess.





Exercise MILAN, inaugurated in 1995 with just four countries, has evolved into a multilateral platform now involving 65 navies worldwide.





India hosts MILAN 2026 for the second consecutive time, reinforcing its role as a pivotal player in Indo-Pacific maritime security. Complementing the IFR, an International City Parade will grace Visakhapatnam's Beach Road on the evening of 19 February.





This parade will feature 45 contingents and performances by seven to eight foreign bands, blending military precision with cultural flair. INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, has already berthed in Visakhapatnam and will play a starring role in the IFR.





The Indian Navy inaugurated the MILAN village on Sunday, transforming it into an immersive experience zone. This village fosters camaraderie among delegates and naval personnel from over 70 countries, as noted by the Defence Ministry.





Such gatherings exemplify India's commitment to collaborative maritime diplomacy amid evolving regional dynamics.





The confluence of these assets signals heightened naval interoperability and strategic alignment in the Indian Ocean Region.





