



India and Canada have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and diversifying trade to enhance economic resilience, as highlighted in a recent meeting between their foreign ministers.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on 16 February 2026.





This encounter marked the fifth meeting between the two ministers since September 2025, underscoring the accelerating momentum in India-Canada relations. These ties are built on over 75 years of diplomatic engagement and robust people-to-people connections, providing a solid foundation for further collaboration.





The ministers focused on deepening cooperation across key sectors, including energy, technology, and trade, to unlock mutual benefits. They reviewed substantial progress on the joint roadmap for Canada-India relations, which was announced in October 2025.





Both sides emphasised implementing the roadmap's priorities while expanding and diversifying trade to foster economic stability and resilience amid global uncertainties. Anita Anand stressed India's significance as a vital partner for Canada, describing it as one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing economies.





The ministers affirmed the shared technological advantages and vast partnership opportunities for businesses, industries, and workers in both nations. Following the meeting, S Jaishankar posted on X, noting it was a pleasure to catch up with Anand and stating that India-Canada ties continue their steady progress.





Anand echoed this sentiment on X, reaffirming Canada's dedication to constructive engagement and expressing anticipation for ongoing efforts with India. The dialogue occurs against the backdrop of an upcoming visit to India by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which is expected to further elevate relations.





Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, described the current state of ties as extremely positive, despite a brief setback over the past two years. In an interview with the Financial Post, Patnaik voiced confidence ahead of Carney's trip, highlighting shared values across multiple domains.





He added that minor irritants should not overshadow the broader relationship, signalling a pragmatic approach to diplomacy. Patnaik also expressed optimism regarding negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), slated to commence between late February and early March 2026.





This development could significantly boost trade volumes and open new avenues for investment between the two countries. The Munich meeting reflects a deliberate thaw in relations, following tensions primarily linked to diplomatic disputes in prior years.





By prioritising economic diversification, both nations aim to mitigate risks from global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical volatility. India's burgeoning market offers Canada opportunities in critical minerals, clean energy, and digital technologies. Conversely, Canada brings expertise in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable resources to the partnership.





The emphasis on technology underscores potential collaborations in areas like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and cybersecurity. Energy discussions likely cover clean energy transitions, with Canada's strengths in hydropower and India's ambitions in solar and green hydrogen. People-to-people ties remain a cornerstone, bolstered by large Indian diaspora communities in Canada and growing student exchanges.





Over 75 years of diplomacy have weathered challenges, positioning the relationship for sustained growth. Prime Minister Carney's visit is poised to build on this momentum, potentially yielding concrete agreements.





High Commissioner Patnaik's upbeat assessment reinforces bilateral confidence at official levels. As negotiations for the CEPA advance, both sides anticipate enhanced market access and reduced tariffs.





This partnership aligns with broader strategies for economic resilience in an era of uncertainty. India-Canada relations thus appear set for a phase of deepened engagement and mutual prosperity.





ANI







