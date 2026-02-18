



India and France have unveiled a significant Joint Declaration of Intent to foster cooperation in critical minerals, marking a pivotal step in their strategic partnership. The announcement came from Indian Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Kumar Singla, during a media briefing on Tuesday.





This development underscores the growing emphasis on securing supply chains for minerals essential to green technologies and advanced manufacturing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed the initiative during bilateral talks in Mumbai.





The leaders agreed to deepen collaboration across exploration, extraction, processing, and recycling of critical minerals and rare earths. Their aim is to build diversified, sustainable, responsible, and resilient supply chains amid global demands for these resources.





Critical minerals play a vital role in powering the green and digital economies, as well as emerging technologies. Both nations recognise their importance in supporting advanced manufacturing sectors, including defence and aerospace applications.





In parallel, a Letter of Intent was signed to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials. This joint venture links India's Department of Science and Technology with France's prestigious CNRS, one of the world's largest institutions dedicated to basic research.





The agreement also includes forming a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group focused on critical and emerging technologies. This builds on existing ties in industrial, defence, clean energy, space, and innovation domains.





An amendment to the double tax avoidance agreement between India and France was likewise signed, easing fiscal barriers for bilateral investments and trade. These measures aim to enhance economic interoperability.





The bilateral discussions occurred against the backdrop of President Macron's fourth visit to India. The Mumbai leg featured the joint inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the iconic Gateway of India.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India-France relations contribute to global stability and progress. The talks covered multifaceted cooperation, reflecting the comprehensive nature of their partnership.





Following Mumbai, President Macron is scheduled to proceed to New Delhi. There, he will participate in the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, further emphasising technological synergies.





This declaration aligns with India's push for self-reliance in critical minerals through initiatives like the Critical Minerals Mission. France, with its expertise in mining and recycling, complements these efforts effectively.





For India, securing rare earths and minerals reduces dependence on traditional suppliers like China. The partnership could bolster domestic processing capabilities, vital for electric vehicles, renewables, and semiconductors.





France benefits from access to India's vast market and geological potential. Joint ventures may target third-country projects, enhancing Europe's supply security under its Critical Raw Materials Act.





In defence contexts, critical minerals underpin hypersonic systems, batteries for UAVs, and advanced composites—areas of mutual interest given ongoing India-France collaborations like Rafale and Scorpene deals.





The Year of Innovation 2026 signals sustained momentum. Expect follow-up mechanisms, such as working groups, to translate intent into projects, potentially including R&D hubs and pilot extractions. This pact exemplifies strategic autonomy in a multipolar world, blending economic resilience with technological advancement.





ANI







