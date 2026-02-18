



India and France have elevated their bilateral relations to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership', marking a significant enhancement in their longstanding alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron made this announcement during a joint press conference on 17 February, underscoring a deepened commitment across multiple domains.





The leaders launched the India-France Year of Innovation for 2026, focusing on collaboration in technology, defence, clean energy, and culture. This initiative aims to harness the combined strengths of both nations to drive global progress.





Modi emphasised the shared values of innovation, trust, and creativity that define the partnership. He stated that the partnership would foster prosperity not just for India and France but for the world at large.





Accompanying the announcements were 21 agreements and declarations, covering diverse areas such as helicopter manufacturing, missile production, artificial intelligence in healthcare, critical minerals, double taxation relief, and aeronautics skilling. These outcomes highlight the comprehensive nature of the alliance.





To ensure sustained momentum, the two countries established an annual Foreign Ministers' Dialogue. This mechanism will review the implementation of the elevated partnership and progress towards their shared Horizon 2047 Roadmap.





In a key defence milestone, Modi and Macron virtually inaugurated the final assembly line for H125 helicopters in Vemagal, Karnataka. Modi noted that India will now produce the world's only helicopter capable of operating at Mount Everest altitudes, with export potential worldwide.





The defence partnership was further strengthened through a renewed cooperation agreement. Bharat Electronics Limited and French firm Safran formalised a joint venture to manufacture HAMMER missiles in India.





Additional defence initiatives include reciprocal officer deployments between the Indian Army and French Land Forces. The leaders also constituted a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group for critical and emerging technologies.





Macron reaffirmed France's steadfast support for India's Make in India initiative in defence. He described the alliance as more than mere contracts, calling it a sovereign partnership across land, sea, and sky, driven by conviction rather than necessity.





The French President highlighted space as a vital frontier for future collaboration. This reflects the broadening scope of Indo-French ties beyond traditional defence procurement. Macron positioned India as a global leader in innovation, from Silicon Valley to the Champs-Élysées. He praised India's role in advancing technology and culture on the world stage.





The Year of Innovation will be supported by the new India-France Innovation Network. This platform will connect researchers, entrepreneurs, students, and investors to foster collaborative breakthroughs.





Modi stressed that innovation thrives through partnership, announcing joint innovation centres, enhanced startup and MSME networks, and expanded exchanges for students and researchers.





Macron outlined three ambitions for 2026: streamlining talent mobility, launching high-impact projects in climate, health, food security, and clean mobility, and sustaining the momentum long-term.





The partnership extends to critical minerals and metals cooperation, alongside advancements in metabolic health sciences and infectious disease research. A new National Centre of Excellence will focus on aeronautics skilling.





Economic ties were bolstered by an amending protocol to the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement. T-Hub and Nord France also formalised cooperation on start-up ecosystems and innovation.





Modi highlighted the synergy of France's expertise and India's scale as a force for global stability amid uncertainty. He pointed to joint investments in human development through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.





Agencies







