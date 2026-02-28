



India and China have taken a significant step towards enhancing their bilateral relations through a high-level meeting held in Shanghai. On Friday, India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, engaged in discussions with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng during the inauguration of the SCO Cooperation Centre for Metabolic Diseases.





This event, framed under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), underscored a mutual commitment to fostering closer ties amid ongoing regional and global challenges.





The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the centre's opening ceremony, as confirmed by a post from the Consulate General of India in Shanghai on X. Mayor Gong expressed notable satisfaction with the recent advancements in India-China relations. He particularly referenced the positive momentum generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit in August last year.





A key highlight of Mayor Gong's remarks was the resumption of direct air links between Shanghai and several Indian cities. This development has been widely welcomed, signalling practical progress in people-to-people contacts and economic exchanges. Such connectivity enhancements are seen as vital for rebuilding trust and facilitating trade post the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic and border tensions.





In response, Consul General Mathur extended thanks to the senior Chinese leadership on behalf of India. He conveyed New Delhi's best wishes for deepening cooperation across various domains. Mathur emphasised that the strides in bilateral relations would yield positive dividends in multilateral arenas, including the SCO and BRICS forums.





The Indian diplomat also drew attention to India's upcoming role in hosting the BRICS Leaders' Summit later this year. He expressed optimism that intensified bilateral engagement would prove mutually beneficial, extending its impact across regional stability and global platforms. This forward-looking stance reflects India's proactive diplomacy in balancing relations with China while advancing its strategic interests.





The X post sharing details of the meeting carried the optimistic message "United for a Healthy Future." This phrase aptly captures the event's dual focus: advancing healthcare collaboration through the new SCO centre and symbolising broader multilateral engagement. The centre itself represents a tangible outcome of SCO's emphasis on practical cooperation in public health, particularly metabolic diseases affecting populations across member states.





To contextualise this development, it is worth recalling Prime Minister Modi's address at the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Tianjin last September. During the 25th such gathering, Modi articulated India's vision for the SCO, structured around three pillars: Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity. He stressed that India's approach is guided by the mantra of "Reform, Perform, and Transform."





Modi highlighted how India has transformed challenges into opportunities, inviting all SCO members to join this developmental journey. His speech positioned India as an active and constructive participant in the organisation, consistently advancing its objectives. The Shanghai meeting appears to echo these themes, with healthcare emerging as a new avenue for connectivity and opportunity.





On security, Modi underscored the foundational importance of peace and stability for national growth. He advocated for enhanced counter-terrorism measures and regional stability, critical amid ongoing concerns in South Asia and Central Asia. Connectivity efforts, he noted, include India's initiatives towards Afghanistan and Central Asian nations, aiming to bolster trade routes and infrastructure links.





Furthermore, Modi proposed innovative ideas such as a Civilizational Dialogue Forum to showcase the cultural heritage of SCO countries. This would complement economic and security agendas with soft power diplomacy. India's hosting of the BRICS Summit later this year aligns with this vision, potentially serving as a platform to further integrate bilateral gains into larger multilateral frameworks.





The timing of the Shanghai interaction is particularly noteworthy, coming months after the Modi-Gong exchange builds on the post-Tianjin thaw.





Despite historical frictions along the Line of Actual Control, both nations appear committed to stabilising relations through non-traditional domains like health and trade. The SCO framework provides a neutral multilateral umbrella, insulating such efforts from bilateral sensitivities.





Direct flights resuming between Shanghai and Indian hubs like Mumbai and Delhi mark a pragmatic win. These links not only ease travel for business professionals and tourists but also support diaspora communities. In the context of India's defence and aerospace interests, enhanced air connectivity could facilitate technical exchanges, though primarily in civilian sectors.





India's emphasis on BRICS and SCO underscores its multi-alignment strategy. As a defence analyst might observe, stronger ties with China could indirectly influence South Asian geopolitics, including pressures from Pakistan. Yet, New Delhi maintains vigilance on core issues like border disengagement, ensuring health diplomacy does not compromise security postures.





The SCO Metabolic Diseases Centre itself holds promise for collaborative research. Metabolic disorders, including diabetes prevalent in both nations, affect millions. Joint endeavours here could yield medical advancements, technology transfers, and data-sharing protocols, mirroring SCO's broader health security mandate post-pandemic.





Looking ahead, this meeting signals potential for incremental confidence-building. India's "Reform, Perform, Transform" ethos, as articulated by Modi, resonates with China's developmental priorities. Sustained dialogue in forums like SCO could pave the way for economic pacts, even as strategic competitions persist in the Indo-Pacific.





The Shanghai rendezvous exemplifies quiet diplomacy yielding tangible outcomes. By leveraging multilateral platforms, India and China are navigating complexities towards a more cooperative future, with health as the current bridge.





