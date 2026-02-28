

The Indian Navy is set to expand into a formidable 200-plus ship force by 2035, with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announcing ambitious plans during the commissioning of INS Anjadip at Chennai Port on 26 February.





Admiral Tripathi revealed that the Navy intends to induct 15 additional vessels through 2026, marking the highest rate of ship induction in its history and underscoring a rapid acceleration in maritime capabilities.





This expansion forms part of a broader vision that extends beyond mere fleet growth, aiming for complete self-reliance in shipbuilding at the component level, culminating in a fully Aatmanirbhar Navy by 2047.





The Admiral emphasised the Navy's operational reach across the Indian Ocean Region and further afield, with units maintaining persistent forward deployments for surveillance, anti-piracy operations, and coordinated patrols, demonstrating sustained presence and credible depth.





He highlighted a philosophical shift in India's defence manufacturing ethos, evolving from 'Make in India' to 'Trust in India', positioning Aatmanirbharta as both a strategic necessity and a long-term investment in national assurance.





A key milestone is that all 50 ships currently on order are being constructed entirely in Indian shipyards, reflecting a commitment to indigenous production as the force targets its 2035 goals.





This shipbuilding surge addresses evolving threats along both the western and eastern seaboards, fostering credible capabilities across the full spectrum of maritime operations.





In 2025 alone, the Navy commissioned 12 warships and one submarine, a momentum that continues unabated with the planned 2026 inductions setting new benchmarks.





Operational readiness remains paramount, with a sharp focus on enhancing anti-submarine warfare and undersea capabilities to counter contemporary challenges.





INS Anjadip, the fourth in a series of 16 Shallow Water Anti-Submarine Warfare vessels, bolsters India's undersea warfare prowess, particularly in coastal and littoral waters along the eastern seaboard.





Equipped with cutting-edge shallow water sonars, lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, and an advanced combat management system, the vessel exemplifies modern technological integration.





Admiral Tripathi invoked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's assertion that indigenisation fortifies national security, noting that INS Anjadip enters service with robust operational effectiveness.





The ship's construction exemplifies national unity: built at Larsen & Toubro's Kattuppalli shipyard in the south by a team from Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in the east, fitted with a combat management system from Ghaziabad in the north, and named after Anjadip Island in the west.





This collaborative effort across India's regions symbolises a cohesive maritime nation advancing towards self-reliance and strategic dominance.





