



The Indian Army has conducted a pivotal three-day joint artillery field firing exercise in Tezu, Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, from 23 to 25 February 2026.





This exercise involved seamless collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Scouts, Para Special Forces, and the newly raised Bhairav Battalion.





A defence spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, highlighted that the drill significantly bolstered inter-agency coordination and operational readiness in high-altitude terrain. Arunachal Pradesh's rugged, strategically sensitive mountainous regions demand such specialised training, given their proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The exercise focused on strengthening synergy among diverse forces while enhancing combat preparedness in challenging environments. Live artillery fire missions were validated under realistic battlefield scenarios, marking a key step in joint operational integration.





Troops integrated advanced technologies, next-generation equipment, and refined procedures to apply artillery firepower effectively. Simulated conditions mirrored real-time combat challenges, enabling precise execution of coordinated fire missions.





Masterclasses and drills emphasised assimilation of artillery procedures, fostering mutual confidence, responsiveness, and coordination among participants. This approach ensures forces can operate cohesively in high-altitude warfare, where rapid adaptation is critical.





The Bhairav Battalion, a recent addition to the Eastern Command's order of battle, played a starring role. Raised to bolster defences along the northern borders, it specialises in mountain warfare, complementing the ITBP's border-guarding expertise and the Arunachal Scouts' local terrain knowledge.





Para Special Forces brought elite insertion and precision strike capabilities, underscoring the exercise's emphasis on multi-domain operations. Artillery units, likely featuring systems like the K9 Vajra or advanced 155mm howitzers, demonstrated firepower dominance in elevations exceeding 3,000 metres.





Arunachal Pradesh remains a flashpoint in India-China relations, with past standoffs like Galwan in 2020 highlighting the need for robust high-altitude readiness. Tezu's location in Lohit district, near the McMahon Line, amplifies the exercise's geopolitical relevance.





Such drills align with India's broader military modernisation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, incorporating indigenous artillery like the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS). They also counter China's infrastructure build-up in Tibet, including airfields and rail networks.





The successful exercise reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to integrated warfighting. It addresses evolving threats through realistic training, enhanced cooperation, and technological edge in high-altitude domains.





Looking ahead, similar exercises could expand to incorporate drones, AI-driven targeting, and network-centric warfare, further fortifying India's northern frontiers.





PTI







