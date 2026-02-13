



India and China have engaged in a crucial Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi, focusing on peace and tranquillity along their shared border.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his counterpart, China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, on Tuesday. This discussion formed part of Ma's visit, which overlapped with the BRICS Sherpa Meeting held from 8 to 10 February.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the dialogue during a weekly press briefing. He noted that several key issues were addressed, with border stability at the forefront. "This visit was in the context of the BRICS Sherpas meeting... During his visit, he also had a strategic dialogue with the Foreign Secretary... and several issues were discussed, including peace and tranquillity on the border," Jaiswal stated.





The talks underscored mutual recognition of border peace as essential for advancing overall relations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to leaders' guidance, approaching bilateral challenges—particularly trade concerns—from a political and strategic viewpoint rather than narrow economic lenses. This signals a deliberate shift towards stabilising ties post the 2020 Galwan clashes.





China's delegation conveyed understanding and respect for India's aspirations to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Jaiswal emphasised the importance of this gesture in fostering progress. "China understands and respects India's aspirations for UNSC membership," he added, framing it as a positive step in diplomatic rapport.





Discussions extended to practical measures for people-to-people ties. Foreign Secretary Misri welcomed the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hopes for its expansion. Both nations agreed on the urgency of finalising an updated Air Services Agreement to boost connectivity.





Visa facilitation emerged as another priority, with commitments to streamline processes and encourage exchanges. These steps aim to rebuild trust eroded by years of tensions, promoting cultural and pilgrimage links that hold deep significance for Indian devotees.





Multilateral cooperation featured prominently, especially amid India's BRICS Chairmanship this year. The Chinese side pledged support for a successful BRICS Summit hosted by India. This alignment reflects shared interests in multipolar forums, countering Western-dominated structures.





The dialogue covered a broad spectrum of bilateral, regional, and global affairs. Exchanges focused on recent strides in stabilising relations, with both parties stressing implementation of high-level directives. Trade imbalances, a persistent friction point, were reframed strategically to avoid escalation.





This meeting occurs against a backdrop of tentative thaw in India-China relations. Following the October 2024 border patrolling pact, disengagement efforts have progressed in key friction areas like Depsang and Demchok. Yet, full normalisation remains elusive amid China's infrastructure buildup along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Geopolitically, the dialogue holds weight as India balances ties with China while deepening Quad partnerships and US alignments. China's BRICS support and UNSC nod could ease frictions, though scepticism persists given Beijing's South China Sea assertiveness and Taiwan stance.





For India, prioritising border tranquillity aligns with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence. Enhanced patrols and indigenous surveillance tech, like DRDO's UAVs, bolster deterrence without provocation. The talks thus serve as a diplomatic buffer amid military modernisation.





Economically, strategic trade approaches may address India's narrowing deficit—from $101 billion in FY24 to projected moderation. Commitments to political oversight could curb dumping in sectors like electronics and solar panels, vital for Indian manufacturing.





Looking ahead, sustained dialogues are crucial. India's BRICS leadership offers a platform to test China's goodwill, while UNSC aspirations gain subtle momentum. Success hinges on tangible LAC de-escalation and equitable trade reforms.





Observers view this as pragmatic diplomacy, not euphoria. With China's economy slowing and India's rising clout, mutual interests favour stability. Yet, trust deficits from Galwan demand verifiable actions over rhetoric.





Based On ANI Report







