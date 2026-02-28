



The Ministry of Home Affairs has unveiled 'PRAHAAR', the nation's first comprehensive National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy.





This landmark document establishes a structured framework to tackle evolving security threats, including cross-border terrorism, drone attacks, cyber threats, and organised terror networks.





It draws on decades of India's experience in countering terrorism while rejecting any linkage between terror and religion, ethnicity, nationality, or civilisation.





The policy embodies a zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism and violence, with firm support for victims and no tolerance for justifications of terror acts. It addresses regional instability, ungoverned spaces, and state-sponsored terrorism through a multi-layered approach. Key elements include prevention, swift responses, inter-agency coordination, and adherence to human rights and the rule of law.





Spanning eight pages and available on the MHA website, 'PRAHAAR' formalises India's unified counter-terror efforts amid changing threats. The name 'PRAHAAR', meaning 'strike' in Hindi, encapsulates seven core pillars: prevention of attacks, proportionate responses, capacity-building, human rights compliance, countering radicalisation, international cooperation, and societal resilience.





The threat landscape outlined in the policy highlights persistent challenges. Cross-border terrorism remains a primary concern, with extremist groups targeting India. Global outfits like Al-Qaeda and ISIS seek to activate sleeper cells and incite violence domestically.





Foreign elements are accused of destabilising internal security, while handlers exploit drones, especially in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Terror networks increasingly converge with organised crime, aiding logistics, recruitment, and funding.





Digital platforms amplify threats, enabling propaganda, recruitment, and coordination via social media, encrypted apps, the dark web, and cryptocurrencies. Emerging risks include access to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive materials, and cyber intrusions by non-state and hostile actors.





Prevention forms the policy's bedrock, emphasising intelligence-led operations and surveillance. The Multi Agency Centre and Joint Task Force on Intelligence serve as hubs for real-time sharing, assessments, and actions. Agencies aim to dismantle support ecosystems like overground workers, arms smuggling, and financing channels.





Border security will leverage advanced surveillance across land, sea, and air. Critical infrastructure—power plants, railways, aviation, ports, defence sites, space assets, and atomic facilities—gains bolstered protection.





In responses, local police act as first responders, backed by state counter-terror units and national forces like the NSG for major incidents. The National Investigation Agency leads probes, prioritising prosecutions and high conviction rates.





Capacity-building focuses on modernising equipment, training, and infrastructure, standardising mechanisms across states, and bridging gaps. Human rights compliance is mandated, aligned with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, new criminal codes, and international obligations.





Counter-radicalisation measures include community engagement, outreach with civil society and religious leaders, youth programmes, prison monitoring, and socio-economic initiatives to mitigate vulnerabilities.





Internationally, India will enhance intelligence sharing, pursue extraditions, and push UN designations of terrorists while denying them safe havens. A whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach fosters ties with private sectors and civil society for better preparedness and recovery.





Future steps involve legal reforms, state-level strengthening, investigative upgrades, and tech investments to counter new threats. Officials hail 'PRAHAAR' as a dynamic blueprint to dismantle terror networks, secure the nation, and build enduring resilience.





IANS







