Rafale fighter deploying HAMMER missile seconds before ignition





India and France are set to strengthen their defence ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint production of Hammer missiles. This development comes ahead of an anticipated announcement on the acquisition of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 17 February, in Bangalore, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.





During the dialogue, the two ministers will ink the MoU to establish a joint venture for manufacturing Hammer missiles in India. These precision-strike weapons, capable of targeting ground assets, are already integrated with the Indian Air Force's existing Rafale fleet.





The discussions will encompass a comprehensive review of bilateral defence cooperation. A particular emphasis will be placed on expanding industrial collaboration, aligning with France's growing involvement in India's 'Make in India' initiative.





Dassault Aviation is expected to produce the bulk of the new Rafale jets within India. Meanwhile, engine manufacturer Safran maintains a joint venture with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for helicopter engines.





The ministers are also slated to renew the defence cooperation agreement, extending it for another decade. This renewal underscores the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.





Further announcements may include arrangements for the reciprocal deployment of officers between Indian Army establishments and French Land Forces. Such exchanges aim to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to virtually inaugurate the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at TATA Airbus in Vemagal, Karnataka. This facility represents another milestone in Indo-French aerospace collaboration.





Defence has long been a cornerstone of India-France relations. The partnership's robustness was evident in 2023-2024 through high-profile exchanges, including Modi's presence as Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in July 2023 and Macron's role as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day Parade in January 2024.





The recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership signals deeper engagement with European allies. Military-to-military cooperation is on an upward trajectory, fostering greater strategic alignment.





This visit marks Catherine Vautrin's first trip to India as French Defence Minister, a position she assumed on 12 October 2025. The India-France Annual Defence Dialogue serves as a key ministerial mechanism to assess and steer defence and security ties.





The previous, fifth edition of the dialogue occurred in France from 11 to 13 October 2023. These regular interactions ensure sustained momentum in bilateral defence initiatives.





The Hammer missile joint venture aligns with India's push for indigenous manufacturing and technology transfer. It bolsters the IAF's precision strike capabilities, complementing the expanding Rafale inventory.





Located in Bangalore, a hub for India's aerospace industry, the dialogue's venue highlights the city's role in defence production. Proximity to key players like HAL and private firms facilitates on-ground progress.





Broader implications include enhanced supply chain resilience for India amid global tensions. Joint production reduces import dependencies and builds local expertise in advanced munitions.





French firms' deepening footprint in India reflects mutual benefits. For France, it opens lucrative markets; for India, it accelerates self-reliance under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.





Reciprocal officer deployments could pave the way for joint exercises and training. This people-to-people military interface strengthens operational compatibility.





Renewing the cooperation agreement for 10 years provides a stable framework. It covers areas from joint R&D to logistics support, vital for long-term projects.





As India modernises its armed forces, partnerships like this with France are pivotal. They blend proven Western technology with Indian innovation. The dialogue occurs against a backdrop of regional security challenges. Indo-French ties offer a reliable counterbalance in the Indo-Pacific.





These developments reinforce India-France as a model strategic partnership. Expect further announcements to propel defence industrial ties forward.





Agencies







