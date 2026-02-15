



The Indian Army is advancing its counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities with a dedicated Drone Catcher System, prompted by the growing threat of small, low-radar-cross-section (RCS) drones. This RFI, released on a Friday in early 2026, seeks industry proposals for a system that detects, tracks, and neutralises such threats, including swarms.





The move underscores escalating concerns over these affordable, hard-to-detect platforms in modern conflicts.





Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026, conducted in February, showcased New Generation Equipment (NGE) and New Technology Equipment (NTE), highlighting the Army's push for innovative defences. Officials cite operational lessons from recent engagements, notably Operation Sindoor, where small drones evaded traditional radar-based air defences. Their minimal RCS—often below 0.01 square metres—renders conventional systems ineffective, driving the need for specialised solutions.





The proposed Drone Catcher System comprises three integrated elements: a drone sensor, a drone catcher, and a Ground Control Station (GCS). This modular design ensures seamless detection, command, and interception. Deployable across diverse terrains like plains, deserts, and high-altitude regions, it must operate autonomously or integrate with existing C-UAS and air defence networks.





At its core, the drone sensor relies on Electronically Scanned Array (ESA) technology or superior alternatives. It provides 360-degree coverage, scanning vast airspace volumes while tracking up to 20 drones simultaneously. With a minimum slant detection range of 4 km for targets with 0.01 m² RCS, it prioritises hostile threats and cues them to the GCS for engagement.





The GCS serves as the central command hub, featuring a laptop- or tablet-based interface for real-time oversight. It processes sensor data via secure links, displays drone telemetry, computes targeting solutions onboard, and relays precise engagement parameters to the catcher. This setup enables operators to monitor multiple threats efficiently, enhancing decision-making under pressure.





The drone catcher employs a net-based interception mechanism, favouring non-kinetic neutralisation over destructive hard-kill methods. Once cued, it autonomously acquires and captures targets, minimising collateral damage—crucial for urban environments or protected installations. This recoverable approach allows analysis of captured drones, yielding intelligence on adversary tactics.





Beyond physical capture, the system incorporates an electronic warfare (EW) layer. It features RF denial to disrupt command links, selective GNSS denial to spoof navigation, and deception techniques across standard and non-standard bands. These soft-kill options complement nets, creating a multi-layered defence against drone swarms.





This procurement aligns with global trends in air defence evolution. As small drones proliferate—fuelled by commercial accessibility—militaries worldwide adopt hybrid responses blending sensors, jammers, and interceptors. For India, it addresses border vulnerabilities, particularly along the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, where low-cost UAVs have featured in skirmishes.





The RFI stage precedes technical evaluations and field trials, paving the way for a formal acquisition case. Quantities remain unspecified, but scalability for battalion- or brigade-level deployment is implied. Indigenous development is prioritised, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in defence manufacturing.





Industry response will shape timelines, with potential involvement from DRDO, private firms like Tata Advanced Systems or Bharat Electronics Limited, and international partners under Make in India guidelines. Successful integration could bolster India's layered air defence grid, from man-portable systems to theatre-level shields.





Challenges include ensuring all-weather performance, countering evolving drone autonomy, and hardening against electronic countermeasures. High-altitude efficacy, vital for Ladakh and Arunachal deployments, demands rigorous testing. Cost-effectiveness remains key, given the need to counter cheap threats without straining budgets.





Ultimately, this Drone Catcher System represents a proactive leap in asymmetric warfare preparedness. By fusing advanced sensing, EW, and precise interception, the Indian Army aims to neutralise low-RCS threats decisively, safeguarding assets and personnel in an era of ubiquitous drones.





Agencies







