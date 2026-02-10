



India's Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has engaged in high-level discussions with his Saudi Arabian counterpart at the prestigious World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh. This key meeting underscores the deepening strategic ties between New Delhi and Riyadh amid growing defence collaborations.





Sanjay Seth met Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the event. The encounter highlights India's proactive diplomacy in the Gulf region.





The Embassy of India in Riyadh shared details on X, emphasising the strengthening of the India-Saudi strategic partnership. It noted that discussions centred on deepening defence cooperation and enhancing engagement across various services.





Held in Riyadh, the World Defence Show 2026 serves as a major platform for global defence stakeholders. The event facilitates dialogues on military technology, joint ventures, and security partnerships.





This interaction follows closely on the heels of India's participation in the 8th Abu Dhabi Dialogue, where migrant welfare and skills development were key topics. Prashant Pise, Additional Secretary for Emigration Policy and Welfare, led the Indian delegation in Dubai from 31 January to 1 February.





The Abu Dhabi Dialogue, established in 2008, acts as a voluntary consultative mechanism. It involves 11 Asian labour-origin countries and seven destination states, promoting cooperation on contractual labour mobility and best practices.





India's involvement reflects its commitment to safe, orderly, and legal migration. The government prioritises safeguarding the welfare and rights of Indian migrant workers abroad.





These developments occur against the backdrop of robust India-UAE ties, formalised diplomatically in 1972. The UAE opened its embassy in India that year, with India's embassy in the UAE following in 1973.





Bilateral relations gained fresh momentum during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark 2015 visit to the UAE—the first by an Indian PM in 34 years. This paved the way for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Since then, PM Modi has undertaken six additional visits over the past eight years. His most recent trip in February 2024 included addressing the Indian community in Abu Dhabi and inaugurating the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first of its kind in the Middle East.





The convergence of defence diplomacy with labour and cultural engagements signals a multifaceted approach to India's Gulf outreach. Such initiatives bolster economic, security, and people-to-people connections.





As the World Defence Show progresses, further announcements on joint projects could emerge. India's strategic positioning in the region continues to evolve, balancing security imperatives with diaspora interests.





Based On ANI Report







