



The Indian Army has undertaken a significant initiative to rename 246 roads, buildings, and facilities across its military establishments, marking a deliberate effort to erase colonial-era nomenclature.





This comprehensive exercise replaces names evocative of British rule with those honouring Indian war heroes and gallantry awardees, fostering a stronger connection to the nation's indigenous military heritage.





The renaming encompasses a wide array of assets, including 124 roads, 77 residential colonies, 27 buildings and military facilities, and 18 other sites such as parks, training areas, sports grounds, gates, and helipads. These changes span various Army establishments throughout India, symbolising a shift away from symbols of colonial dominance.





In Delhi Cantonment, several prominent locations have been transformed. Kirby Place, once home to officers' accommodation, is now Kenuguruse Vihar. Mall Road has become Arun Khetrapal Marg, while Tigris Road is redesignated Hoshiar Singh Marg.





Further renamings in Delhi include Cassel Road as Manekshaw Marg, Maude Road as an extension of Thimayya Marg, Lorry Road as Ramawamy Parmeshwaran Marg, Gymnasium Road as Padmapani Acharya Marg, Kotwali Road as Capt Anuj Nayyar Road, and Probyn Road Timarpur as Shaitan Singh Marg.





Residential colonies in Delhi Cantonment have also been rebranded. Baird Place is now Anuj Nayyar Vihar, Tubrak Link has become Gurdiyal Vihar, and Kingsway Camp in Timarpur is Joginder Singh Vihar. Additional changes include Nicholson Line as Digendra Kumar Vihar, Khyber Line as Abdul Hamid Vihar, Tigris Maude Line as Jadunath Vihar, and Poultry Farm as Ram Chander Vihar.





Beyond the capital, notable updates appear in other cantonnements. In Ambala Cantonment, Patterson Road Quarters is now Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave. Mathura Cantonment's New Horn Line has been renamed Abdul Hamid Lines.





In Jaipur Cantonment, Queens Line Road is now Sundar Singh Marg. Bareilly Cantonment's New Birdwood Line becomes Thimayya Colony, while Mhow Cantonment's Malcolm Lines is redesignated Piru Singh Lines.





At the prestigious Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Colins Block and Kingsway Block will henceforth be known as Nubra Block and Kargil Block, evoking key battles in India's military history. In Kolkata, the historic Fort William has been renamed Vijay Durg.





Other facilities have received tributes to specific heroes. The Sports Complex at Rangapahar Military Station is now the Laishram Jyotin Singh Sports Complex, and Spear Lake Marg at Zakhama Military Station has become Hangpan Dada Marg.





Army officials emphasise that this initiative honours gallantry award winners, war heroes, and distinguished military leaders such as Arun Khetrapal, Abdul Hamid, Dhan Singh Thapa, Sundar Singh, and Piru Singh. It represents a profound step towards reclaiming and celebrating India's own military legacy, free from colonial shadows.





