Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Australia from 16 to 19 February 2026. This four-day engagement aims to fortify India-Australia defence cooperation amid growing strategic alignment between the two nations.





The visit underscores the deepening military partnership, building on prior exchanges such as the Australian Army Chief's trip to India in August 2025. General Dwivedi will engage with top Australian Defence Force leaders to advance army-to-army collaboration. Key focus areas include joint training, exercises, professional exchanges, and capacity-building initiatives.





In Sydney, the itinerary features meetings with senior officials from Forces Command, Special Operations Command, and the 2nd Division. These units frequently participate in the bilateral Exercise AUSTRAHIND, slated for India later in 2026. Such interactions highlight practical interoperability in multinational operations.





General Dwivedi will then proceed to Canberra for high-level talks. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour will precede discussions with Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army. Both leaders, alumni of the US Army War College Class of 2015, share a robust professional rapport that promises candid exchanges.





Their meeting will lead into a round-table at Australian Defence Force Headquarters, covering defence cooperation, modernisation efforts, and futuristic warfare concepts. General Dwivedi will also address officers at the Australian Command and Staff College, sharing insights on integrated operations.





Further engagements include calls on the Chief of Defence Forces and the Secretary of the Department of Defence. A visit to Headquarters Joint Operations Command will offer perspectives on multi-domain operations within the Australian framework.





General Dwivedi is set to lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial, paying respects to fallen soldiers. He will additionally meet Indian defence veterans in Australia, reinforcing ties with the diaspora and honouring shared military legacies.





This visit aligns with broader Quad dynamics and India's Act East policy, countering regional challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Reciprocal visits, like Lieutenant General Stuart's 2025 India tour—where he was briefed on Operation Sindoor—demonstrate mutual commitment. Enhanced cooperation could extend to technology transfers and logistics pacts.





Amid global tensions, such high-level military diplomacy signals India's proactive outreach. General Dwivedi's tenure as COAS since mid-2024 has emphasised indigenous capabilities alongside international partnerships. Australia, a key Quad partner, offers valuable expertise in amphibious and special forces training.





The trip concludes on 19 February, with expectations of tangible outcomes like expanded exercise scopes or staff talks. It reaffirms India's strategic pivot towards comprehensive defence ties Down Under.





