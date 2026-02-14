



Rolls-Royce has unveiled an ambitious strategic roadmap to significantly expand its operations in India, positioning the country as a key "home market" alongside the UK.





The British defence giant aims to double its workforce to around 10,000 people and increase local supply chain sourcing by tenfold. This initiative spans defence, energy, and civil aviation sectors, with a flagship offer to co-develop a next-generation fighter jet engine.





The announcement came a day after Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Erginbilgic also held discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Modi welcomed the plans on social media, praising Rolls-Royce's enthusiasm for partnering with India's innovative youth.





Central to the roadmap is the proposal to co-develop a 120 kN class combat jet engine core for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. Offered in collaboration with the UK government, this would include full technology transfer and intellectual property ownership to India. A dedicated design complex and manufacturing facilities would support this, fostering job creation and indigenous capabilities.





Erginbilgic emphasised Rolls-Royce's commitment to India's Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) journey. The company seeks to develop local propulsion technologies, provide power for critical infrastructure, and expand manufacturing for global supply chains. India is envisioned as a hub for high-tech production in jet engines, naval propulsion, land systems, and advanced engineering.





Currently, over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines power Indian defence platforms. These include Jaguar combat aircraft and Hawk trainers for the Air Force and Navy, Arjun Main Battle Tanks for the Army, and various naval vessels such as P17 Alpha frigates, submarines, and anti-submarine warfare crafts for the Navy and Coast Guard.





Rolls-Royce's existing footprint in India is substantial, with more than 4,000 people in its ecosystem, including 2,800 engineers contributing to global programs. It maintains manufacturing joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Force Motors, plus sourcing ties with over 100 vendors like TATA, Bharat Forge, Godrej, and Azad Engineering, alongside numerous SMEs.





The company recently expanded its Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bangalore. This facility houses digital capabilities, enterprise services, and engineering teams for civil aerospace and defence, supporting both local and international needs.





British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron hailed the plans, noting their alignment with the UK-India Vision 2030 roadmap for deeper industrial and defence ties. She highlighted Rolls-Royce's potential to boost investment, jobs, and contributions to India's growth in aerospace, digital, and engineering fields.





This expansion supports India's Viksit Bharat vision for a developed nation, enhancing national security, deterrence, energy resilience, infrastructure, and air connectivity. Rolls-Royce is exploring further opportunities, such as localising engines for the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, plus power solutions for industry.





The roadmap builds on decades of presence and strong partnerships in India. Erginbilgic described the ambitions as rooted in competitive technologies and a drive to power, protect, and connect India for generations.





Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President of Rolls-Royce India, joined Erginbilgic in the Modi meeting. Discussions focused on integrating Rolls-Royce's technologies into India's growth plans across critical sectors.





These moves signal a deepening UK-India strategic partnership, with Rolls-Royce poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's defence self-reliance and manufacturing prowess.





PTI







