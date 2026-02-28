



The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone by completing the installation of indigenously manufactured Thermal Imaging Fire Control Systems (TIFCS) on 96 T-72 tanks. This upgrade, executed under the Western Command, marks a pivotal step in modernising the Army's armoured fleet.





The T-72, a mainstay of India's mechanised forces since the 1980s, has long relied on legacy optical sights that falter in low-light conditions. The new TIFCS addresses this gap head-on, equipping the tanks with advanced thermal imaging for superior night-fighting prowess.





Firing validation trials for these systems took place between November and December 2025, conducted rigorously by Army personnel. The trials confirmed the systems' reliability, paving the way for full induction.





This timely upgrade enhances the T-72's operational edge, particularly along volatile borders where nocturnal engagements are increasingly common. By integrating thermal sights with automatic target tracking, the tanks can now detect, acquire, and neutralise threats in pitch darkness or adverse weather—scenarios where older systems would struggle.





At the heart of this project is Alpha-Elsec Defence & Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Bangalore-based Alpha Design Technologies and Israel's Elbit Systems. Formed to leverage Israeli expertise with Indian manufacturing capabilities, the company has shifted from merely assembling imported kits to full indigenous production.





The 2023 contract with the Army for 96 TIFCS units exemplifies this evolution, aligning seamlessly with the 'Make in India' initiative launched in 2014 to bolster self-reliance in defence.





Unlike earlier procurements where Elbit Systems supplied systems directly from Israel, this batch was produced entirely in India, with technical guidance from the Israeli partner. This indigenisation reduces import dependency, cuts costs, and builds local supply chains.





Alpha-Elsec's Bangalore facility now handles everything from component fabrication to final integration, fostering skills transfer and creating high-tech jobs in Karnataka's burgeoning aerospace corridor.





The TIFCS itself is a technological marvel tailored for the T-72's fire control architecture. It fuses data from external sensors—such as thermal imagers and laser rangefinders—with onboard ballistics computers.





Real-time corrections for factors like wind, temperature, and target motion ensure pinpoint accuracy. The standout feature is the integrated automatic target tracker (ATT), which locks onto moving targets and maintains continuity even during high-speed manoeuvres or evasive actions.





In combat, this means a T-72 crew can engage armoured threats at ranges beyond 2-3 kilometres, day or night, without exposing themselves. The system's modularity allows retrofitting onto existing tanks with minimal disruption, preserving the fleet's economic viability amid budget constraints.





For the Indian Army, which operates over 2,400 T-72s (primarily Ajeya variants), scaling this upgrade could transform its night combat doctrine, especially against adversaries equipped with similar capabilities.





This project underscores India's accelerating defence indigenisation drive. Under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's oversight, the positive indigenisation lists have barred imports of 5,000+ items, funnelling billions into domestic firms.





Alpha-Elsec's success mirrors efforts by giants like Larsen & Toubro and Tata Advanced Systems, which are indigenising artillery and missile systems. By 2026, such initiatives aim for 70% domestic content in new procurements, shielding against global supply shocks like those during the Ukraine conflict.





Strategically, the upgrade bolsters India's posture along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Recent skirmishes, including the 2020 Galwan clash, highlighted the need for 24/7 armoured readiness. T-72s with TIFCS can now support infantry in low-visibility mountain warfare, integrating with DRDO's loitering munitions and Akashteer air defence for layered dominance.





Challenges persist, however. Critics note that while production is local, core sensors still draw on Elbit technology, raising questions about full technological sovereignty. Reliability in India's diverse terrains—from Rajasthan deserts to Ladakh altitudes—demands ongoing trials. Yet, the Army's swift validation signals confidence, with potential follow-on orders for hundreds more units.





Looking ahead, this TIFCS integration sets the stage for broader T-72 upgrades, including engine swaps and composite armour. As India eyes the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) to replace ageing T-72s by 2030, such interim enhancements ensure interim lethality. Alpha-Elsec's role positions it as a key player in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', potentially exporting to friendly nations seeking affordable tank modernisations.





The induction of 96 upgraded T-72s is more than a technical feat—it's a testament to India's resolve to forge a self-reliant military-industrial base, ready for 21st-century battlefields.





