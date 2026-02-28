



Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused India of orchestrating a proxy war against his country through Afghanistan, amid escalating cross-border tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.





In a recent interview with France 24, Asif claimed that Delhi and Kabul are collaborating with terrorist outfits in Afghanistan to launch attacks on Pakistan. He stated unequivocally that "Delhi and Kabul and all these outfits, terrorism outfits in Kabul, they are on the same page."





When pressed by the journalist on whether India was directly directing Afghan forces to strike Pakistan, Asif replied, "Absolutely." He offered no concrete evidence to substantiate the allegation, instead arguing that its gravity stemmed from the serious consequences Pakistan was facing.





Asif acknowledged that India would deny the claims, noting their strong relationship with Kabul. He expressed confidence that Pakistan would prevail, adding, "inshallah, we will."





The minister also revealed that Pakistan currently maintains no direct contact with the Taliban administration in Afghanistan. Efforts to secure mediation through friendly countries have so far failed to yield results.





Tensions between the two neighbours have boiled over into near full-scale military operations in recent days. On Thursday night, Afghan forces conducted strikes in Pakistan's border areas, claiming to have captured several Pakistani army posts.





This Afghan action came in retaliation for a Pakistani military strike inside Afghanistan earlier that week, which Islamabad described as a targeted operation against terrorist hideouts.





Hours after the Afghan retaliation, explosions and loud noises were reported in Kabul, though Pakistan has issued no formal statement on these developments.





The two countries share a contentious 2,611-kilometre border known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has never formally recognised. Relations have remained fraught for months.





Deadly border clashes in October resulted in dozens of soldiers, civilians, and suspected militants being killed. That violence followed explosions in Kabul, which Afghan officials attributed to Pakistan, prompting Islamabad's subsequent strikes deep inside Afghanistan.





Asif's rhetoric echoes his previous statements blaming India for Pakistan's security woes, particularly in the context of cross-border militancy.





Agencies







