



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has articulated a bold vision for BRICS, portraying it as an evolving global umbrella that spans Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America.





In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS on 17 February 2026, he highlighted the grouping's transformation from a modest economic forum into a powerhouse reflecting the world's changing power dynamics.





Lavrov observed that BRICS now attracts widespread international interest, signalling a departure from the dominance of traditional Western alliances. The bloc's expansion beyond its original Eurasian core to encompass nations in Latin America and Africa underscores this shift. He anticipates further growth as new centres of economic and political influence proliferate globally.





The minister described the world as undergoing a profound reformatting amid competitive struggles. Rapid economic growth, financial clout, and political sway are emerging in previously marginalised regions. BRICS, in Lavrov's view, embodies this transition towards a truly multipolar global order.





A key metric Lavrov emphasised is the grouping's economic heft. Measured by purchasing power parity, the combined GDP of BRICS nations already eclipses that of the G7. This surpassing scale positions emerging economies as pivotal shapers of the global development agenda.





Lavrov envisions BRICS evolving into a coordinating platform for aligned strategies in infrastructure, social policy, and economic cooperation. Spanning continents, it could harmonise development efforts across Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America, fostering synergies that amplify collective progress.





He likened the organisation to an "umbrella" that shelters and supports regional integration processes worldwide. This role allows BRICS to bridge diverse geographies, promoting cohesion without imposing a one-size-fits-all model. Such flexibility appeals to nations seeking alternatives to Western-led institutions.





Practical cooperation forms the bedrock of this vision. Lavrov pointed to initiatives linking South Asia with Russia's Far East, enhancing trade corridors and logistics. These projects promise to streamline connectivity in a fragmented global economy.





Central to these efforts is the Northern Sea Route, Russia's Arctic shipping pathway that cuts transit times between Asia and Europe. Coupled with the International North-South Transport Corridor, it creates efficient land-sea linkages from India through Iran to Russia, bypassing congested traditional routes.





These transport megaprojects exemplify BRICS' tangible impact. By prioritising infrastructure, the grouping addresses bottlenecks in global trade, benefiting members and partners alike. Lavrov's remarks come amid BRICS' ongoing expansion, with deepened engagement among partner countries.





The organisation's growth reflects a broader demand for alternative platforms of cooperation. In an era of geopolitical rivalry and economic interdependence, BRICS offers dialogue without the strings attached to Western forums. This appeals to the Global South, wary of conditional aid and sanctions.





BRICS' momentum challenges the post-World War II institutional order. Bodies like the IMF and World Bank, long dominated by G7 interests, face competition from de-dollarisation efforts and alternative financing within BRICS. Lavrov's comments signal Russia's push for a rebalanced system.





For India, a founding BRICS member, this evolution aligns with its strategic autonomy. Connectivity projects like the INSTC bolster New Delhi's outreach to Central Asia and Russia, countering China's Belt and Road Initiative while enhancing energy security.





Africa's inclusion amplifies BRICS' resource base, with nations like Egypt and Ethiopia joining recently. Latin America's addition, via Argentina's potential re-entry and Brazil's leadership, diversifies the bloc's economic profile. This continental breadth fortifies resilience against external shocks.





Challenges persist, however. Internal divergences—such as India's border tensions with China—test cohesion. Yet Lavrov stressed pragmatic focus on economics over ideology, positioning BRICS as a big tent for multipolarity.





As BRICS convenes summits and launches initiatives like the New Development Bank, its trajectory points to a redefined global architecture. Lavrov's interview underscores Moscow's conviction that the era of Western monopoly is waning, with BRICS at the vanguard of a polycentric world.





