



French President Emmanuel Macron has ignited social media excitement by sharing an AI-generated image featuring himself alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The post, shared on X, precedes Modi's keynote at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Macron captioned it: "When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!" This gesture highlights the deepening Franco-Indian ties in artificial intelligence.





The AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted in India from 16 to 20 February, marks the first major global AI gathering in the Global South. Anchored on three 'Sutras'—People, Planet, and Progress—it builds directly on the 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by Modi and Macron. That event laid groundwork for collaborative AI governance, emphasising ethical deployment and equitable access.





Over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders have converged in Delhi for unprecedented participation. Policymakers, tech executives, innovators, academics, and industry figures are uniting to convert deliberations into tangible outcomes. The summit aligns with India's IndiaAI Mission and Digital India initiative, focusing on inclusive, trusted AI for development.





Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on Monday. He is slated to deliver the inaugural address on 19 February, outlining India's vision for global AI cooperation. The event promises to advance responsible innovation, addressing challenges like bias mitigation, data sovereignty, and sustainable AI applications.





Macron's post underscores recent milestones in Franco-Indian collaboration. The newly inaugurated Indo-French Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Health at AIIMS Delhi, partnering with Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute, exemplifies joint efforts. It targets AI-driven advancements in diagnostics, treatment, and public health, reflecting shared priorities in healthcare innovation.





During his remarks at AIIMS, Macron stressed strategic autonomy in AI. He noted that India, France, and Europe share the goal of avoiding over-reliance on US and Chinese models. "We do not want to be totally dependent on the US and Chinese models," Macron stated. "We believe we need our own balanced model, and we want to be part of the solution."





This stance aligns with broader geopolitical shifts. Both nations advocate for a multipolar AI ecosystem, promoting open-source frameworks, diverse data ecosystems, and regulatory standards that prioritise sovereignty. France's Mistral AI and India's indigenous models under the IndiaAI Mission could form the backbone of such alternatives, fostering competition beyond Big Tech dominance.





The summit gains urgency amid rapid AI proliferation. Discussions cover compute infrastructure, talent skilling, and ethical guardrails—critical for the Global South. India's hosting role positions it as a bridge-builder, leveraging its digital public infrastructure like UPI and Aadhaar to demonstrate scalable AI for billions.





Franco-Indian defence and tech synergies add depth to this partnership. Recent pacts on joint military platforms, cybersecurity, and space tech—such as Rafale integration and Gaganyaan collaboration—extend to AI. Dual-use applications in surveillance, predictive maintenance, and autonomous systems could emerge from summits like this.





Macron described the Delhi summit as "extremely important" for continuing Paris conversations. "After the Action Summit one year ago, we continued the conversation to ensure that our countries benefit from innovation," he said. "We want this innovation to serve our common good and humanity." This rhetoric signals a maturing alliance amid US-China tech tensions.





India's defence sector stands to gain significantly. AI integration in missile systems, UAV swarms, and border surveillance aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals. Partnerships like those with Thales and Dassault could accelerate indigenous AI for platforms such as Tejas fighters and Akash missiles.





Global implications ripple outward. The summit's outcomes may influence G20 AI protocols and UN frameworks, advocating for Global South representation. With Europe's GDPR-inspired regulations and India's upcoming DPDP Act, joint standards could set benchmarks for trustworthy AI.





Challenges persist, including compute access disparities and ethical risks. Yet, the Modi-Macron rapport—evident in the viral image—symbolises optimism. As Modi addresses the summit, expect calls for public-private consortia, green AI mandates, and talent exchanges to propel Progress, People, and Planet.





This event cements India's rising stature in AI diplomacy, potentially catalysing investments worth billions. For observers in defence and aerospace, it foreshadows AI-enhanced capabilities that could reshape South Asian security dynamics.





ANI







