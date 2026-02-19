



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has arrived in New Delhi to take part in the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, marking a significant moment in the evolving India-Greece Strategic Partnership.





The high-profile visitor was warmly received at the airport by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the visit's potential to bolster ties rooted in deep civilisational linkages.





In a post on X, Jaiswal extended a welcome to Mitsotakis, noting his participation in the summit as a key step forward in the strategic partnership between the two nations.





Earlier on the same day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also landed in the national capital. He was greeted by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra.





Jaiswal emphasised that Guterres' presence underscores India's steadfast commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development, and global peace. The visit is poised to enhance India's longstanding partnership with the United Nations.





The India AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, commenced on 16 February and is scheduled to conclude on 20 February. It has drawn policymakers, industry experts, academicians, innovators, and civil society representatives from around the globe.





The event serves as a vital platform for advancing international dialogue on artificial intelligence, focusing on its transformative potential across sectors.





Several other world leaders have converged on New Delhi for the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already conducted bilateral meetings on the sidelines with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.





Additional dignitaries include Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business, and Industry, Ebba Busch.





This gathering of global figures reflects the summit's prominence in shaping AI governance, ethics, and innovation strategies amid rapid technological advancements.





The influx of leaders signals growing international recognition of India's role as a hub for AI discourse, fostering collaborations that could influence future policies worldwide. As discussions continue at Bharat Mandapam, the summit promises to yield actionable insights on harnessing AI for sustainable progress while addressing associated challenges.





ANI







