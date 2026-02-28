



Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a boiling point following the dramatic crash of a Pakistani fighter jet in Jalalabad, a key city in eastern Afghanistan.





Afghan military and police officials confirmed that the aircraft went down within their territory, with its pilot now in custody.





This incident has ignited fears of full-scale war, as cross-border hostilities intensify amid mutual accusations of aggression.





The crash occurred against a backdrop of escalating skirmishes along the volatile Durand Line, the disputed border separating the two nations. Pakistan launched airstrikes targeting Taliban military installations and posts deep inside Afghanistan, including sites in Kabul and Kandahar. These strikes represent one of Islamabad's most significant incursions in years, aimed at neutralising perceived threats from Taliban forces.





In retaliation, Afghan forces mounted counter-attacks across the frontier, capturing 19 Pakistani military posts and two bases, according to Kabul's defence ministry. Officials claimed that 55 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in the overnight clashes. Casualties on both sides have mounted rapidly, transforming routine border friction into a spiralling crisis.





Pakistan has responded by declaring the situation an "open war" with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militants responsible for recent attacks inside Pakistan, justifying its pre-emptive strikes. The Pakistani military has mobilised additional troops along the border, signalling readiness for prolonged confrontation.





Afghan authorities, however, paint a different picture, portraying the Pakistani actions as unprovoked aggression. They assert that their forces acted in self-defence after Islamabad's deep penetrations into sovereign territory. The capture of the jet pilot has become a potent symbol for Kabul, with state media broadcasting images of the downed aircraft to rally domestic support.





Despite the rhetoric of war, Afghanistan's government issued a call for dialogue on Friday, seeking to de-escalate the conflict through talks. This overture comes as both nations grapple with internal pressures: Pakistan faces economic woes and political instability, while Afghanistan contends with Taliban governance challenges and humanitarian crises.





The downing of the jet in Jalalabad underscores the fragility of regional stability in South Asia. Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions and seeing the aircraft trailing smoke before it plummeted into a residential area, causing minor damage on the ground. Afghan forces swiftly secured the crash site, preventing any escape by the pilot.





International observers express alarm over the potential for wider spill-over. Neighbouring India watches closely, given its own tensions with Pakistan and strategic interests in Afghanistan. The United States, which recently withdrew from the region, has urged restraint, while China advocates for bilateral negotiations to protect its Belt and Road investments.





Historically, Pakistan and Afghanistan have clashed repeatedly over border issues and militancy. The Durand Line remains unrecognised by Kabul, fuelling perennial disputes. Recent Pakistani operations against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants—allegedly sheltered in Afghanistan—have exacerbated the rift, leading to this unprecedented escalation.





Military analysts note the asymmetry in capabilities: Pakistan's air force boasts modern JF-17 fighters, while Afghanistan relies on ageing Soviet-era equipment and ground forces. The jet loss could expose vulnerabilities in Islamabad's operations, prompting questions about intelligence failures or electronic warfare interference.





The conflict threatens trade routes and refugee flows. The Torkham border crossing, a vital artery, stands closed amid shelling, disrupting commerce worth millions. Displaced families flee combat zones, straining already overburdened camps on both sides.





As night falls in Jalalabad, the captured pilot's fate hangs in the balance. Diplomatic channels remain open but strained, with envoys from both sides trading accusations in virtual meetings. Whether this spirals into sustained warfare or yields to dialogue will shape the region's future.





The international community braces for contingencies, with the United Nations calling an emergency session. For now, the skies over the border remain tense, a stark reminder of how quickly old rivalries can reignite.





