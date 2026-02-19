



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday to deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The event underscores India's burgeoning role in shaping global artificial intelligence governance.





He shared a warm moment of camaraderie with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Representing voices from the Global South, the two leaders entered the venue together, highlighting the deepening strategic partnership between India and Brazil.





This rapport extends to advancements in technology governance and inclusive AI development. Their interaction signals a commitment to collaborative frameworks that prioritise equitable access.





PM Modi also exchanged greetings with French President Emmanuel Macron. These initial encounters set an affable tone ahead of the family photograph with visiting dignitaries, symbolising international cooperation in the heart of India's capital.





The Prime Minister then joined the opening ceremony, paving the way for his keynote. In his address, he is expected to articulate a visionary roadmap for AI's global ramifications, positioning India as a frontrunner in responsible AI deployment.





The summit gained momentum on Wednesday with PM Modi's warm reception of world leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. He navigated a demanding diplomatic itinerary, holding nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and technology pioneers.





International dignitaries arrived at the resplendently decorated Bharat Mandapam amid a cultural spectacle fusing tradition with modernity. Leaders such as Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay were welcomed to the strains of traditional instruments like the nadaswaram and tanpura.





PM Modi personally greeted each guest, fostering a spirit of collaboration. Among the distinguished attendees were Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, and Seychellois Vice-President Sebastien Pillay.





The ceremony also featured Estonian President Alar Karis, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Guyanese Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo. This diverse assembly reflects the summit's worldwide appeal.





Furthering diplomatic ties, PM Modi conducted seven bilateral meetings with world leaders and two dedicated sessions with global CEOs, including Alphabet's Sundar Pichai and Vinod Khosla. These engagements amplify India's influence in tech diplomacy.





Following his discussion with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, PM Modi shared on X their focus on invigorating partnerships in shipbuilding, the blue economy, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). Such initiatives blend economic and strategic imperatives.





In a fruitful meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis, they explored injecting fresh energy into the economic relationship via the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. These talks exemplify targeted bilateral progress.





The summit revolves around the theme ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’—welfare for all, happiness for all. It organises discussions into seven thematic pillars, including Democratising AI Resources and Safe and Trusted AI.





These pillars align with working groups centred on people, planet, and progress. The framework promotes inclusive AI that addresses global challenges equitably.





To mark the occasion, PM Modi hosted a grand dinner and cultural programme on Wednesday evening. He shared images on social media, noting how the performances at Bharat Mandapam showcased India's timeless heritage to international guests.





This event not only celebrates cultural richness but also reinforces India's soft power in global forums. As the summit unfolds, it positions India at the vanguard of ethical AI innovation amid geopolitical flux.





