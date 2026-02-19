



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a series of high-level bilateral talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the Global India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.





The event, held at Bharat Mandapam from 16 to 20 February, drew policymakers, AI experts, academicians, and innovators from across the globe to discuss artificial intelligence's transformative potential.





On Wednesday, 18 February, PM Modi met President Alar Karis of Estonia. Their discussions centred on advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and deepening cooperation in futuristic technologies. In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the meeting as excellent, praising Estonia's strides in tech and AI while highlighting opportunities in economic partnership, energy management, and skilling.





PM Modi also held talks with Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. The conversation focused on leveraging AI for sustainable development and reinforcing the enduring India-Bhutan friendship. PM Modi called the meeting outstanding, emphasising AI's role in global good aligned with sustainability principles, underpinned by mutual trust and people-to-people ties.





Further engagements included a discussion with Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. PM Modi noted the visit's potential to strengthen the India-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership, with vast scope in trade, energy, critical minerals, rare earths, defence, connectivity, and space. He expressed confidence in elevating bilateral friendship to new heights.





Talks with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic aimed to boost ties in technology, innovation, shipbuilding, and the blue economy. PM Modi appreciated Plenkovic's support for the India-EU FTA, which promises unprecedented progress for India and Europe, alongside enhanced connectivity via the IMEEC corridor.





PM Modi met Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic to explore enhanced cooperation in defence, manufacturing, digital public infrastructure (DPI), fertilisers, and infrastructure. He highlighted the long-standing close collaboration between India and Serbia, anticipating further momentum in their relations.





In a notable interaction with global tech leadership, PM Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai. They discussed India's AI initiatives and possibilities for Google to collaborate with Indian students and professionals. The Prime Minister described the encounter as a delight, underscoring India's talent pool in the field.





Discussions with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo were extensive, covering the India-EU FTA, which PM Modi said ushers in a golden era for India-Europe relations. The leaders aimed to double bilateral trade and expand cooperation in 6G, innovation, clean energy, biofuels, and the circular economy. Orpo received thanks for his personal support to the FTA.





PM Modi also convened with Spain's President Pedro Sanchez to deepen the India-Spain partnership in defence, security, and technology. He highlighted 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI, which will foster people-to-people links, aided by a visiting delegation of Spanish universities. The EU FTA is expected to unlock new economic opportunities.





In a parallel development, French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Franco-Indian Center for Artificial Intelligence in Health. This collaborative venture, led by AIIMS, Sorbonne University, and the Paris Brain Institute, focuses on research, training, and innovation in AI applications for healthcare. Macron emphasised harnessing AI for the common good.





These sideline meetings underscore India's proactive diplomacy at the AI Summit, positioning the nation as a hub for global AI collaboration while advancing strategic partnerships in trade, technology, defence, and sustainability.





