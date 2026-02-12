



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has addressed reports of revisions to the United States' factsheet on the framework for an interim trade agreement with India, emphasising that these amendments reflect shared understandings between the two nations.





Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made this clarification during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on 12 February 2026.





Jaiswal underscored that the joint statement issued on 7 February 2026 serves as the foundational framework for the interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. He noted that both sides are now focused on implementing this framework and finalising the agreement.





The revisions to the US factsheet, released by the White House a day after the initial version, addressed discrepancies that had emerged between the American document and India's position. These changes softened several assertions, particularly regarding India's commitments.





In the original factsheet, the US claimed that India had committed to purchasing over USD 500 billion worth of American energy, information and communication technology, agricultural products, coal, and other goods. The updated version shifted this to India merely intending to buy more US products, while also omitting agriculture from the specified categories.





Tariff-related language saw notable adjustments as well. The initial document stated that India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, explicitly listing items such as dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.





The revised factsheet removed the reference to certain pulses and maintained the broader commitment to tariff reductions on US industrial goods and select agricultural and food products, including DDGs, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine, spirits, and others.





On digital trade, the original US factsheet asserted that India would remove its digital services taxes and commit to negotiating robust bilateral rules addressing discriminatory practices and barriers. The updated version dropped the removal of taxes entirely, retaining only the commitment to negotiate digital trade rules.





These modifications followed reports highlighting contrasts between the initial US factsheet and the Indian joint statement, prompting the MEA's intervention to reaffirm alignment.





The interim agreement framework builds on a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2025. It reaffirms commitments to deeper trade ties amid ongoing global economic pressures.





Under the framework, India has agreed to tariff eliminations or reductions on all US industrial goods and specified agricultural and food products. In reciprocity, the US will apply an 18 per cent tariff on select Indian exports, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal goods, and certain machinery.





This balanced approach aims to address long-standing trade imbalances, with US exports to India having grown significantly in recent years, particularly in energy and defence sectors. India's moves signal a willingness to open markets while protecting strategic interests.





The MEA's clarification helps mitigate perceptions of discord, portraying the revisions as refinements rather than concessions. It underscores diplomatic coordination in public messaging, a common practice in high-stakes bilateral negotiations.





For India, the deal advances 'Make in India' goals by potentially boosting technology transfers and investments, even as it navigates domestic sensitivities around agricultural imports. The omission of firm purchase commitments and specific items like pulses reflects careful calibration.





From the US perspective, the softened language aligns with domestic political realities, avoiding overpromising on export volumes amid election cycles. The focus on reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods targets sectors like textiles, where India holds a competitive edge.





Broader implications include strengthened supply chain resilience post-global disruptions. Enhanced trade in energy and ICT could support India's green transition and digital economy ambitions.





Geopolitically, the agreement reinforces the India-US strategic partnership, countering influences from China in the Indo-Pacific. It complements initiatives like the Quad and iCET for critical technologies. As implementation progresses, stakeholders will watch for progress on the full BTA. Challenges remain in areas like intellectual property, labour standards, and non-tariff barriers.





The timely MEA statement exemplifies effective diplomacy, ensuring narratives remain synchronised and momentum is preserved.





Based On ANI Report







